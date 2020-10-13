Local Getaways: A Beautiful Mountain Escape in Northern California

If alpine scenery and beautiful lakes minus the Tahoe crowds sound appealing, hit the road to Hope Valley.

“I’m thiwsty,” my four-year-old son said with his slight lisp as we rounded what felt like the 27th bend on what was supposed to be a short trek from our cabin to the neighboring campsite to check out the general store. I had dragged Niko along for a “quick hike” while his baby sister was napping. But the hike—despite its gorgeous rocky, forested backdrop—was starting to feel endless. It was warm out, and we had no water, no snacks, and there was no one around. When Niko, who is an avid hiker, started complaining, I admittedly started panicking a bit. I found a spot on the trail where I could get one bar of cell reception and called my husband to tell him that he needed to come find us. I said that we’d walk down to the road (yes, the road was in view the entire time; this wasn’t exactly Into the Wild) and that if he drove slowly alongside it, he would see us. When we got down to the road, we spotted the general store, immediately to our right. I was so relieved, but not just by the sight of the general store. For the first time in months I had gotten truly and completely lost in a quirky travel adventure and finally felt totally removed from the relentless news cycle of 2020. With little to no cell reception or wireless Internet during our stay in Hope Valley, we had to improvise on our nature walks, and play games and read books in the evening. Most importantly, we were forced to truly disconnect and be in the outdoors in a totally immersive way. Hope Valley is a scenic slice of mountain life just south of Lake Tahoe, where it’s easy to get lost from the world for a bit. It has all the beauty of the Sierras that makes nearby Tahoe such a popular vacation destination—minus the crowds. The region is filled with ample alpine lakes, forests, and peaks to hike to and around, and has access to biking, skiing, and fishing. So, while the Bay Area crowds flock to Tahoe in the summer and winter, this quieter mountain paradise is better suited for those seeking more solitude. Where to stay in Hope Valley Courtesy of Wylder Hotel Hope Valley The recently renovated cabins and cottages at Wylder can sleep anywhere between two and eight guests. Wylder Hotel Hope Valley Book now: from $45 per night for tent and RV sites; or from $200 for yurts, cabins, and a vintage Spartan trailer, wylderhotels.com

Wylder is really the only game in town for the more remote Hope Valley, but you can’t go wrong with a stay at this nearly 100-year-old, 165-acre mountain resort that reopened in summer 2020 after an extensive update. The property consists of a unique and charming mix of standalone, freshly renovated cabins; newly built yurts; a vintage Spartan trailer; and RV and tent campsites—all nestled into the hillside among the aspen forest and a rolling river. The cabins are outfitted with distinctly cozy and modern Scandinavian decor and full kitchens, and can sleep between one and eight people depending on the layout. Or opt for a luxurious yurt complete with freestanding soaking tub and overbed skylight ideal for stargazing. All dining (other than cooking you might do at your cabin or campsite, or short trips to Tahoe) happens at Wylder’s in-house restaurant Sorensen’s, which has a sprawling outdoor patio and serves standard American fare alongside delicious cocktails. You can also pick up some basic snacks, meals, and drinks at the nearby general store—but you may want to drive there. (During the coronavirus pandemic, the staff were all wearing masks and masks were worn by patrons when social distancing could not be achieved.) Basecamp Hotel, South Lake Tahoe Book now: from $72 per night, expedia.com If Wylder is booked up or you want to be in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, Basecamp is a fun and affordable option. This tastefully re-envisioned motel features family rooms with bunk beds, standard king and double queen rooms, as well as the “great indoors,” a room where the bed is under a tent and there’s a faux campfire made to feel like a camping setup. There’s a beer garden and daily happy hour as well as a spa deck with a firepit. There aren’t a lot of frills or additional amenities, but it’s a great place to make your home base while in the area. Things to do in Hope Valley Photo by Michelle Baran Head to the small but charming Kirkwood Lake for a secluded and scenic jaunt. Mountain and lake hiking

