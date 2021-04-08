Napa’s in Bloom: How to Plan the Perfect Spring Weekend

Now is the time to plan a visit to wine country.

On a recent trip to Napa Valley, I felt like I was in a scene from Cinderella: The sun was shining, the birds were chirping, wildflowers were blooming. There is an energy to the region that feels fresh and invigorating—heartening to see, given the toll years of wildfires and the pandemic have taken. Amid rebuilding, Napa moved to California’s red zone in March 2021—which means indoor activities, including dining, are slowly returning—and the valley feels fully alive. There are more and more people traveling Highway 29, the main road that leads from Napa in the south to Calistoga in the north, with towns such as Yountville, Oakville, and St. Helena sprinkled in between. Here’s how to make the most of a weekend in Napa Valley, from downtown Napa to Calistoga. Where to stay in Napa Courtesy of Bann at Oak Knoll The reception area at Bann at Oak Knoll is filled with Thai art from owner and chef Lalita Souksamlane’s private collection. There’s been a spate of new hotels and renovations throughout the valley, with a Four Seasons due in Calistoga later in 2021. Here are a few of our favorites. Bann at Oak Knoll, Napa Book now: from $575/night, booking.com A night at Bann at Oak Knoll is like the world’s shortest trip to Thailand. Conceived and run by Lalita Souksamlane, a celebrated chef with five Thai restaurants in San Francisco, the five-room inn sits on the edge of a vineyard. Most of the Thai art on-site, including a wooden elephant carving and intricately painted vases, comes from Soksamlane’s extensive collection. Each room is decorated like one of three regions of Thailand—the Wiang Ping room, for example, reflects northern Thailand, with a pink wallpaper based on the fabrics of the region—and every morning, travelers can savor a three-course breakfast while looking out over the saltwater pool and vineyard. (Don’t miss the congee, a rice-based breakfast porridge topped with shrimp.) North Block Hotel, Yountville Book now: from $550/night, expedia.com If you want to be in the heart of the action, book a few nights at the North Block hotel, a 20-room lodging on Yountville’s main street. The rooms are all grouped around a stone courtyard with a European feel; many have balconies that overlook the space. Complimentary bikes are available for exploring, the spa (when open) offers treatments involving grape seeds and even wine corks, and the new on-site restaurant from Momofuku alum Nick Tamburo is reason enough to book a night. Courtesy of the George The top-floor suite at the George has a skylight, exposed rafters, and tree views. The George, Napa Book now: from $250/night, thegeorgenapa.com History buffs, take note: The George, a new nine-room inn, occupies a 19th-century home located on the National Register of Historic Places. Commissioned in 1891, the home is packed with historical details, such as original crown molding and antique furniture. But the renovation and restoration, which took four years and wrapped in early 2021, has added a layer of modernity and comfort. Each room is unique—the top-floor suite, for example, has skylights and exposed rafters, but all rooms have heated bathroom floors and plush towels from Massachusetts-based Matouk. Best yet: You’re just blocks from First Street, Napa’s main drag, but hidden away in a quiet residential neighborhood. In the morning, travelers wake to fresh English muffins (the ones Oprah proclaimed her favorite) from Napa’s Model Bakery. Things to do in Napa Photo by Sorel Klein On a hike with Active Wine Adventures, travelers will get an insider’s tour of Napa Valley—and souvenir photos to boot! There is, naturally, plenty of wine to taste in this 30-mile valley. If you want a taste of some of AFAR’s favorite wineries, you’ll find them at the end of this section. But we’ll start with a few alternative takes on the tasting experience. Get outdoors

