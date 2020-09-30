Embrace the Slow Life—and Maybe a Few Trees—in Big Sur

Courtesy of Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort
The rugged, fog-soaked coast of Big Sur is within a three-hour drive of San Francisco.
Now that Highway 1 is open again, the coastal glories of one of San Francisco’s best weekend escapes await.
Big Sur—cultural icon, marvel of nature, and ancestral home of the Esselen Tribe—is accessible once more. Following a month-long closure due to the Dolan Fire, Highway 1 reopened on September 21. Fires are still burning behind the ridge—the Los Padres National Forest remains closed, making the backcountry off-limits for now—but the smoke has cleared (for now), and a handful of campgrounds will reopen on October 1, making this an ideal time for a weekend visit.
The boundaries of Big Sur are as blurry as the fog that frequently cloaks it. Many refer to the Carmel River as Big Sur’s starting point and San Simeon, the town 90 minutes south, where Hearst Castle looms large, as its endpoint. Geographic quibbles aside, most agree that the stretch of coast is among California’s most magnificent.
Book now: from $1,775/night, all-inclusive, expedia.com
Surrounded by 160 acres, the adults-only Ventana Big Sur feels like it’s part of the glorious landscape around it. The comfortable suites feature tree views, the Sur House restaurant is perfectly positioned to maximize ocean and sunset-in-the-hills views, and activities range from morning tai chi to hikes led by one of the experienced outdoorspeople from Big Sur Guides. When Ventana reopened in July, it did so with a new all-inclusive model, as well as some of the most rigorous guest safety practices in the industry (such as a disinfecting process that cleans 100 percent of surfaces and door seals to ensure guests are the first to enter a clean space). Travelers can also book one of 15 glamping tents (from $240/night), though glamping guests no longer have access to Ventana facilities.
Book now: from $1,275/night, postranchinn.com
Just across the highway from Ventana is Post Ranch Inn, a 39-room (and one private home) resort overlooking the Pacific. The creative rooms range from tree houses built on stilts among the towering redwoods to a butterfly-shaped building with three guest rooms. In addition to the inn’s lineup of yoga, sound baths, and stargazing, watch for a new falconry program and expanded chef’s garden (and check out the enhanced safety procedures).
Book now: from $35/night, parks.ca.gov
Expected to reopen to the public on October 1, Pfieffer Big Sur is among the best places to camp in Big Sur. Nicknamed “mini Yosemite” for its enormous redwoods, it’s also home to sprawling sycamores, the Big Sur River, and miles of hiking trails. Campers can choose from more than 170 campgrounds, the most popular of which are on the river.
Book now: from $70/night, fernwoodbigsur.com
Also expected to reopen October 1 is Fernwood Campground & Resort, which has been in existence since 1932. The forested piece of land just off Highway 1 offers pretty much any outdoor experience you can imagine: 3 luxury tents, 6 cabins, 12 tent cabins (basically a tent with camp beds and electricity), and more than two dozen campsites, as well as a motel, tavern, restaurant, and general store. Bonus: From the Fernwood property, travelers can hike directly into Pfeiffer Big Sur.
The fine-dining restaurants that once topped many Big Sur food lists—Ventana’s Sur House and Sierra Mar at Post Ranch Inn—are currently closed to everyone but guests, but there are still plenty of places to soak in the views, vibe, and general deliciousness of Big Sur.
Top of the list is Big Sur Bakery, where you could easily eat all three meals in a day. Arrive early to snag the best pastries, but don’t overlook the lunchtime pizzas, and at dinner, some of the finest fried chicken served on the coast.
Along that same stretch of road, there’s the Big Sur Taphouse (go for a posthike local beer and hot wings) and the Big Sur Deli, which traffics in satisfying, road trip–friendly sandwiches. For a sobering nature excursion, check out the Taphouse Trail, a mile-long access path created by the community after the devastating fires and landslides of 2016 closed the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.
For classic Big Sur, try Nepenthe, where the food is less of a draw than the location and history. Since it opened in 1949, the midcentury restaurant with a prime view of the Pacific has hosted celebrities of all sorts (scads of musicians; writer Henry Miller, who lived in the log house above the restaurant; Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who spent significant time there while filming The Sandpiper).
For something a little more under the radar, hit up the architecturally fabulous Coast Gallery, where you can settle at one of the outdoor tables with a green goddess salad, sourdough crust pizza, or a twist of soft serve and watch for local condors.
Nature is one of the region’s biggest draws, but there’s plenty of exploration to do beyond the trees. In normal times, we’d include places like Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, Hearst Castle, the New Camaldoli Hermitage, a California condor tour with Ventana Wildlife Society, and a tour of the Point Sur lighthouse on this list, but all remain closed to visitors at this time (though Camaldoli recently reopened its retreat rooms to guests). Check the websites before you go, in case any restrictions have been lifted.
Sheltered in a grove of redwoods, this nonprofit bookstore-gallery-memorial space recently reopened to the public with limited hours (Friday-Sunday, from 11 to 5, according to its Facebook page). It is, of course, named for the writer Henry Miller, who called Big Sur his “first real home in America” (he also referred to the region as “the face of the earth as the Creator intended it to look.”) Currently, the Henry Miller Library is closed for public events, but in pre-COVID times frequently hosted live music, author readings, and other arts-forward events.
Big Sur is the ancestral home of the Esselen Tribe, which in July 2020 won back 1,200 acres of their land. No matter where you hike in Big Sur, keep in mind that for many, this land is sacred. Trails may be closed, depending on fire and other conditions—check before you go.
