Embrace the Slow Life—and Maybe a Few Trees—in Big Sur

Now that Highway 1 is open again, the coastal glories of one of San Francisco’s best weekend escapes await.

Big Sur—cultural icon, marvel of nature, and ancestral home of the Esselen Tribe—is accessible once more. Following a month-long closure due to the Dolan Fire, Highway 1 reopened on September 21. Fires are still burning behind the ridge—the Los Padres National Forest remains closed, making the backcountry off-limits for now—but the smoke has cleared (for now), and a handful of campgrounds will reopen on October 1, making this an ideal time for a weekend visit. The boundaries of Big Sur are as blurry as the fog that frequently cloaks it. Many refer to the Carmel River as Big Sur’s starting point and San Simeon, the town 90 minutes south, where Hearst Castle looms large, as its endpoint. Geographic quibbles aside, most agree that the stretch of coast is among California’s most magnificent. Where to stay in Big Sur Courtesy of Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort The 59 rooms and suites at Ventana Big Sur blend seamlessly into the resort’s 160 acres. Ventana Big Sur Book now: from $1,775/night, all-inclusive, expedia.com

Surrounded by 160 acres, the adults-only Ventana Big Sur feels like it’s part of the glorious landscape around it. The comfortable suites feature tree views, the Sur House restaurant is perfectly positioned to maximize ocean and sunset-in-the-hills views, and activities range from morning tai chi to hikes led by one of the experienced outdoorspeople from Big Sur Guides. When Ventana reopened in July, it did so with a new all-inclusive model, as well as some of the most rigorous guest safety practices in the industry (such as a disinfecting process that cleans 100 percent of surfaces and door seals to ensure guests are the first to enter a clean space). Travelers can also book one of 15 glamping tents (from $240/night), though glamping guests no longer have access to Ventana facilities. Post Ranch Inn Book now: from $1,275/night, postranchinn.com Just across the highway from Ventana is Post Ranch Inn, a 39-room (and one private home) resort overlooking the Pacific. The creative rooms range from tree houses built on stilts among the towering redwoods to a butterfly-shaped building with three guest rooms. In addition to the inn’s lineup of yoga, sound baths, and stargazing, watch for a new falconry program and expanded chef’s garden (and check out the enhanced safety procedures). Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park Book now: from $35/night, parks.ca.gov Expected to reopen to the public on October 1, Pfieffer Big Sur is among the best places to camp in Big Sur. Nicknamed “mini Yosemite” for its enormous redwoods, it’s also home to sprawling sycamores, the Big Sur River, and miles of hiking trails. Campers can choose from more than 170 campgrounds, the most popular of which are on the river. Fernwood Campground & Resort Book now: from $70/night, fernwoodbigsur.com Also expected to reopen October 1 is Fernwood Campground & Resort, which has been in existence since 1932. The forested piece of land just off Highway 1 offers pretty much any outdoor experience you can imagine: 3 luxury tents, 6 cabins, 12 tent cabins (basically a tent with camp beds and electricity), and more than two dozen campsites, as well as a motel, tavern, restaurant, and general store. Bonus: From the Fernwood property, travelers can hike directly into Pfeiffer Big Sur. Where to eat in Big Sur Photo by Naeblys/Shutterstock The terrace at Nepenthe was recreated in the 1965 film "The Sandpiper" with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

The fine-dining restaurants that once topped many Big Sur food lists—Ventana’s Sur House and Sierra Mar at Post Ranch Inn—are currently closed to everyone but guests, but there are still plenty of places to soak in the views, vibe, and general deliciousness of Big Sur. Top of the list is Big Sur Bakery, where you could easily eat all three meals in a day. Arrive early to snag the best pastries, but don’t overlook the lunchtime pizzas, and at dinner, some of the finest fried chicken served on the coast. Along that same stretch of road, there’s the Big Sur Taphouse (go for a posthike local beer and hot wings) and the Big Sur Deli, which traffics in satisfying, road trip–friendly sandwiches. For a sobering nature excursion, check out the Taphouse Trail, a mile-long access path created by the community after the devastating fires and landslides of 2016 closed the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge. For classic Big Sur, try Nepenthe, where the food is less of a draw than the location and history. Since it opened in 1949, the midcentury restaurant with a prime view of the Pacific has hosted celebrities of all sorts (scads of musicians; writer Henry Miller, who lived in the log house above the restaurant; Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who spent significant time there while filming The Sandpiper).