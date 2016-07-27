How to Eat Your Way Along the Russian River

These seven spots are changing the river’s eating scene for the better.

Northern Californians have long loved the Russian River for its low-key appeal. Guerneville is the kind of town where you can spend the day floating down the river on a Burke’s canoe and never change out of your swimsuit after the sun goes down. For many, “dinner by the river” means grilling at a rented cabin or over the campfire at the family-run Schoolhouse Canyon Campground. But thanks to a trail of good eats along its banks, the Russian River has become an excellent destination for food lovers, too. Here, seven spots to hit on your next trip. 1. The Other Stumptown Not to be confused with the Portland, OR, coffee company, Guerneville’s Stumptown features a different sort of fuel—beer. The brewery, which opened in 2002, pays homage to the area’s history both as a logging town and as a former hops hub. The beer selection is mighty, and you can wash down those pints with delicious pub grub or, on most weekends, $2 oysters smothered in garlic butter and special barbecue sauce. The spacious back deck is heaven on a sunny day (you can do a quick weather check straight from Stumptown’s site). Just don’t forget cash—this brewery accepts all kinds but plastic. Stumptown Brewery, 15045 River Rd., Guerneville 2. The Gourmet Boon

Boon Eat + Drink is a gourmet hole-in-the-wall in downtown Guerneville that serves excellent Californian cuisine with ingredients sourced from nearby farms. Even the wine list is local—Boon only serves Russian River varieties. The atmosphere is casual and cozy (they don’t accept parties larger than six people), and don’t be surprised if owner Crista Luedtke pops over to your table to tell you the story behind the wallpaper images of her dog catching a Frisbee. Dishes at Boon are colorful and bountiful, bursting with seasonal goodies. The restaurant is part of a Guerneville network that includes nearby tequila and mezcal bar El Barrio, the Big Bottom Market (a good sandwich spot if you need picnic fixings), and Boon Hotel + Spa. Pro tip: If you’re in Guerneville on a Thursday evening, Boon Eat + Drink offers a three-course prix fixe menu for $30. Boon Eat + Drink, 16248 Main St., Guerneville 3. The Korean Dive Dick Blomster’s Korean Diner bloomed from a pop-up concept that was too good to disappear. The eclectic menu features creative combos, such as “Korean Fried Crack” (chicken); fried PB&J with pancake batter, vanilla ice cream, and pop rocks; and a grass-fed beef burger with seaweed, alongside more traditional rice bowls, kimchi pancakes, and lettuce wraps. With nearly two dozen items on the menu, we recommend sharing as many of these plates as possible. Another plus: the diner atmosphere, which includes a communal back area connected to the dive bar next door (a good place to wait for a table, should Dick’s get crowded). Dick Blomster’s Korean Diner, 16236 Main St., Guerneville 4. Riverside Oysters The brothers behind the San Francisco seafood staple Bar Crudo, Mike and Tim Selvera, have a second outpost in Guerneville, Seaside Metal Oyster Bar. The open kitchen and paintings by San Francisco artist Kelly Tunstall lend a friendly vibe to the restaurant, which serves up small bites like oysters, their famous crudo, and Sonoma cheeses that pair just as well with a glass of rosé or a cold craft beer. If swimming in the river all day leaves you with a big bites appetite, Seaside Metal also serves chowder, pasta, and octopus entrées as well. Swing by between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for happy hour specials like $1 oysters and $4 beers. Seaside Metal Oyster Bar, 16222 Main St., Guerneville 5. Bank on Ice Cream

