The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Men

Courtesy of Merrell
Sep 23, 2020
Courtesy of Vasque
The Vasque Clarion ’88 GTX hiking boots are available in men’s sizes in the navy and gray combo seen here, as well as a monochrome gray.
Whether you’re looking for lightweight trail runners or sturdy over-the-ankle boots, we’ve found the right footwear for your next hike.
Article continues below advertisement
Just because summer is over doesn’t mean your outdoor explorations have to end. There’s still plenty of time to lace up a new pair of hiking boots and find a trail near you—though you’ll likely need different footwear depending on the type of adventure you’re seeking. Endless summer in Arizona? Peak fall foliage in Vermont? A cozy winter glamping spot in Montana? There is, funny enough, a shoe for that.
Follow AFAR’s guide to the best men’s hiking shoes and boots to find the right gear for your next outdoor adventure.
Before you buy a new pair of hiking boots or shoes, you’ll want to consider the type of hike you’ll do most often (multiday treks or day trips) and the weather you’ll be hiking in (wet and cold, or hot and dry). While you’re shopping, you’ll also want to keep the following features in mind:
The Clarion ’88 GTX boots (pictured above) are an updated version of a classic Vasque style from the 1980s. With features like a waterproof suede-and-mesh upper and nonslip soles, these boots are functional on the trail, but the vintage-inspired design makes them stylish enough to wear around town on rainy days.
The Moab collection of hiking boots and shoes are one of the most popular options out there for both men and women—Merrell says they’ve been worn on the feet of nearly 20 million people since they were launched in 2007.
Article continues below advertisement
When AFAR digital features editor Katherine LaGrave and her husband were packing for their most recent trip to Iceland, they agreed: To save space, they would only take one pair of shoes, each. LaGrave’s husband chose his Merrell Moab 2 Mid Ventilator boots, which he praises for their comfort. “They have a really solid footbed that provides excellent support and traction,” he says. “They’re also good trail-to-dinner shoes: dirt brushes easily off the suede, and they’re dark and unobtrusive enough that you don’t feel weird wearing them to a nicer restaurant, in a pinch.”
AFAR executive sales director Barry Brown is also a Merrell Moab 2 Ventilator loyalist—he prefers the low-cut version ($100, rei.com) that has all the same features, but weighs about three ounces less than the boot. Have a wider foot or looking for a waterproof boot? Both the mid- and low-cut styles of the Merrell Moab 2 are available with wide-width and nonventilated Gore-Tex options.
AFAR cofounder Greg Sullivan prefers low-cut hiking shoes because they’re smaller and more practical to pack than full-size boots. The key, he says, is finding ones with Gore-Tex so they can withstand wet conditions. The pair of Salomon X Ultra 3 GTX hiking shoes he recently wore on a gorilla trekking trip to Rwanda are lightweight but sturdy enough to handle tough trails—“assuming I’m not carrying a big pack.”
Article continues below advertisement
AFAR’s other cofounder, Joe Diaz, prefers the even lighter Salomon Speedcross 5 trail runners, but “more for day hikes than long multiday treks.” He says he just took them to Acadia National Park and they did the trick. For rainy days or wet hikes, they’re also sold in a waterproof version that comes with a Gore-Tex membrane ($150, salomon.com).
Built with a breathable waterproof membrane and Forsake’s proprietary Peak-to-Pavement tread, the Davos High can take on most trails. But this lightweight sneaker boot also looks just as good on city streets and features a memory foam footbed for comfort and an elastic collar so you can take them on and off with ease.
When AFAR senior editor Tim Chester was preparing to go on a heli-hiking trip in the Canadian Rockies in 2019, he was able to wear his Lowa Renegade GTX Mid hiking boots around the house only a few times, much to his guide’s consternation. “But this pair fit perfectly and didn’t give me any grief,” he says. “They were very comfortable, even before they’d been fully broken in, and offered excellent support on all kinds of terrain in Canada’s high-altitude wilderness. They helped me keep up with the group across slippery scree slopes, damp boggy territory, and huge boulders alike.”
The Venturi shoe from the ecofriendly French sneaker brand Veja won’t look out of place in day-to-day life but is functional enough to use on shorter day hikes. Water-repellent suede uppers will keep your feet dry and thick treads made with wild rubber sourced sustainably from the Amazonian forest will provide traction whether you’re walking on pavement or dirt.
Article continues below advertisement
The Arc’teryx Norvan LD 2 may look like any other running shoe, but it’s constructed with a Vibram Megagrip outsole to provide excellent traction on rocky trails. This lighter, breathable version is ideal for warmer climates, but there’s also a waterproof Gore-Tex version ($195, arcteryx.com) for damper destinations.
Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy