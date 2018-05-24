The Gorgeous Gear You Need to Set Up This Summer’s Dreamiest Campsite

Start with design-forward camp furniture, add mood lighting, then pile on the stylish accents. Your next camping trip is going to be seriously chic.

share this article

Long gone are the days when “camping” was synonymous with endless, damp nights spent shivering on the ground with nothing but canned beans for sustenance. Today, boho-dreamy “glamping” has grown into a travel category all its own, and outdoor gear companies have obliterated the line that once separated “high performance” from “high design.” Camping culture has become downright chic. Whether you answered the call of the wild years ago or you’re psyching yourself up for a first encounter with the business end of a tent pole, your camp is your kingdom. With the proper mood lighting, a statement-piece tent, and all the right details, you can set up the campsite of your dreams. These 10 seriously stylish pieces of gear are ideal for car camping (although a few were designed to be light enough that any backpacker would be happy to tuck them into a pack for a little luxury on the trail), so book a spot at a national park, load up the car, and get outside. Photo by The Bus and Us A strand or two of SiteLight Minis makes any campsite look magical. 1. SiteLight Mini from BioLite Developed using BioLite’s parallel innovation model (which creates products that appeal to outdoor adventurers and to consumers in emerging markets who lack reliable access to energy), the SiteLight Mini ($20) isn’t your average string light: Each daisy-chainable strand wraps and stacks into a self-contained unit, and the 150-lumen, USB-chargeable lights can be dimmed when powered by the BaseLantern XL ($130) or the more discreet PowerLight ($60). With four lights per strand, you’ll need three to five lengths (or more!) to make your campsite a real fairyland. Hang them in the trees, use them to create pathways, or cluster them under the roof of a tent. A post shared by Homecamp (@home_camp) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:27am PDT 2. The Simpson Tent from Homecamp This stately bell tent from Australian outdoor supplier Homecamp is a total showstopper. It’s made of a cotton canvas poly blend, so it’s suprisingly tough and there are only two poles—one in the center and one for the door—so it’s actually easy to set up, too. There’s plenty of room in the 16-foot wide, 10-foot tall Simpson Tent ($1,299) for any imaginable setup: Cover the floor with blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags for a padded paradise or ring six cots around the center pole for the ultimate slumber party. You could even set up a queen-size bed and a couple of armchairs, if that’s your style. Related Here’s What the Future of Glamping Looks Like Courtesy of Kammok The ember orange Roo Double looks striking in wooded areas. 3. Roo Double Hammock from Kammok

Article continues below advertisement