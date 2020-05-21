These French Soap Sheets Are My Greatest Travel Hack

Welcome to AFAR Approved: a deep dive into the travel items that we’re totally obsessed with, never leave behind, and can’t stop telling our friends about.

On the spectrum of prepare-for-all-scenarios packers, I put myself somewhere near the top. What if I need an umbrella to get to and from the airport into the car? What if the airline loses my bag? What if I need another bag to carry all of the things I buy in the airport? You get the picture. Inevitably, my carry-on is always packed to the gills with items I’ll need . . . someday. Still, amid my trove of unusable treasures is one item I always reach for: soap sheets.

In large part, this is because soap sheets are an incredibly practical thing to carry when venturing into parts (read: bathrooms, bars, countries) unknown. No hand soap? Pull out a soap sheet. No hand sanitizer? Hello, soap sheet! Using them also feels a bit more magical than giving the dispenser a pump or two: Just take a sheet, add some water, rub your hands together, and voilà—soapy suds.