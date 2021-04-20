Singapore Botanic Gardens
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569
| +65 6471 7138
Photo courtesy of National Parks Board
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 12am
Singapore Botanic GardensSo spectacular is the 82-hectare (200-acre) Singapore Botanic Gardens that it is the rare horticultural spot to have earned UNESCO World Heritage site status. Established in 1859, it’s responsible for Singapore’s nickname as the Garden City and serves an important conservation and educational role. Wandering the pathways, visitors escape the frenetic urban area and learn about 1,200 species of orchids alone. There’s also a band shell for live concerts.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
almost 7 years ago
My Favorite Place in Singapore
It's easy to get to. It's free to enter. It's open from 5 am till midnight, and you can sit on the immaculate grass. This garden is probably my favorite place in Singapore; it's absolutely stunning.
over 6 years ago
stroll through the singapore botanic gardens.
Love being surrounded by lush plants and beautiful flowers? Enjoy relaxing strolls down garden paths? Then the Singapore Botanic Gardens is just for you (and it's free!). Easy to get to (and did I mention free?), the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a great place to spend the day relaxing away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Within the Gardens are several smaller themed gardens, including the National Orchid Garden, which requires a small admission fee. The rest of the gardens are free for visitors to stroll through and enjoy. There are plenty of places for picnickers to spread out a blanket and eat, as well as plenty of room for people to throw around a frisbee. Basically, the Gardens is a great place for those looking for a relaxing afternoon in the outdoors. Note: bring bug spray--lush greenery means mosquitos everywhere. Getting to the Gardens is easy: take the MRT to Botanic Gardens Station on the Circle Line.
almost 7 years ago
Fall Foliage in Summer
You don't necessarily have to head to the Botanic Gardens to experience greenery in Singapore (she isn't called the Garden City for nothing!), but it's a gem to explore just beside town if you can. This was taken in April 2014, when a month-long drought followed by a few days of torrential rain seemed to give trees reason to do some beautiful mass flowering. Weekday mornings are perfect for a peaceful stroll. Picnic baskets & the Botanic Gardens go hand in hand! If not, Food for Thought provides decent comfort food & an even better ambience amidst the lush greenery. If you exit from the Tanglin Gate, you can continue your walk down to the Tanglin area - a stretch of quaint (if expensive) European-style shops & restaurants. If major retail therapy is what you have in mind, the (in)famous Orchard Road is further down.