Love being surrounded by lush plants and beautiful flowers? Enjoy relaxing strolls down garden paths? Then the Singapore Botanic Gardens is just for you (and it's free!). Easy to get to (and did I mention free?), the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a great place to spend the day relaxing away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Within the Gardens are several smaller themed gardens, including the National Orchid Garden, which requires a small admission fee. The rest of the gardens are free for visitors to stroll through and enjoy. There are plenty of places for picnickers to spread out a blanket and eat, as well as plenty of room for people to throw around a frisbee. Basically, the Gardens is a great place for those looking for a relaxing afternoon in the outdoors. Note: bring bug spray--lush greenery means mosquitos everywhere. Getting to the Gardens is easy: take the MRT to Botanic Gardens Station on the Circle Line.