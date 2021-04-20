Missouri Botanical Garden
4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
| +1 314-577-5100
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Missouri Botanical GardenFounded in 1859, this 79-acre oasis is the nation’s oldest continuously operating botanical garden and a National Historic Landmark. Built by Henry Shaw, whose estate still sits on the grounds, the garden boasts one of the world’s largest collections of rare and endangered orchids, as well as more than 48,000 trees, including a few specimens that date back to the 19th century. Also on-site are Japanese, Chinese, English Woodland, and Ottoman gardens, plus a Victorian district with a labyrinthine maze. After touring the grounds, guests can get their hands dirty with cooking and gardening classes, while senior citizens and those with special needs can take part in a therapeutic horticultural program that provides stimulating nature-based activities.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Fabulous Botanical Garden
Opened in 1859, the Missouri Botanical Garden is tops. The incredible horticultural displays include an English Woodland Garden, a 14-acre Japanese garden, a fantastic home gardening demonstration garden, and specific gardens dedicated to roses, day lilies, irises, dwarf conifers, boxwood, or bulbs. Step into the rainforest inside the fabulous Climatron, the first geodesic dome specifically for conservation. Enjoy your walk through any or all of these, or rest your feet on a narrated, accessible tram tour through the grounds. There are several places to eat within the grounds, and allow yourself time to explore the Garden Gate Shop before you leave.