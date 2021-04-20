Huntington Botanical Gardens

Cacophony of Cacti and Swaths of Succulents at Huntington Botanical Garden

One might expect a profusion of plant life in a botanical garden exhibit representing a rain forest, or a Japanese or Chinese garden, but I was taken aback at the "lushness" of the desert garden exhibit at Huntington. Despite so many of the plants presenting an array of impressively sharp prickles and spines, there are simply so many of such variety, so densely packed together along with fleshy succulents of both tiny and monstrous size, I couldn't help but think "lush." The profusion was on the verge of overwhelming.



About 150 acres of this 200-acre botanical paradise are accessible to the public. Ten of those acres are dedicated to the desert garden exhibit. I literally dreamed of cacti for several nights after visiting this magical place ... of the geometry of the cactus shapes and their patterns of spikes. Many of the plants have been growing for decades, and due to meticulous care have achieved remarkable sizes.



If you only have a couple hours to spend at the Huntington gardens, I say head directly to the desert -- it's truly a special place.