Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Richmond TW9 3AB, UK
| +44 20 8332 5655
A Great Escape Richmond United Kingdom

Sun - Sat 10am - 3:30pm

A Great Escape

Even Londoners need to escape the city every now and then. Kew Gardens offers a perfect day out...spectacular gardens, hidden meadows, glorious glass houses and lush forests. With over 300 acres to roam, it's a great place for the kids to roam and adults to wander. Bring a book, find a bench and plan on spending a lazy afternoon lounging in the sun or shade. Kew has so many hidden corners, it's also a perfect place for a blanket, two lovers and a bottle of wine (or two). Stop at Oliver's Whole Foods or the market stands to pick up some wine and lunch before heading to the Gardens.
By Megan , AFAR Local Expert

