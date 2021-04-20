Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

A Great Escape
Even Londoners need to escape the city every now and then. Kew Gardens offers a perfect day out...spectacular gardens, hidden meadows, glorious glass houses and lush forests. With over 300 acres to roam, it's a great place for the kids to roam and adults to wander. Bring a book, find a bench and plan on spending a lazy afternoon lounging in the sun or shade. Kew has so many hidden corners, it's also a perfect place for a blanket, two lovers and a bottle of wine (or two). Stop at Oliver's Whole Foods or the market stands to pick up some wine and lunch before heading to the Gardens.
By
Megan
, AFAR Local Expert