I recently joined AFAR as editorial director. One of the things that attracted me to the company was its mission-driven approach: Instead of treating travel as a means to escape from the world, AFAR inspires travelers to engage with it more deeply. Travel allows us to pause, take in our exquisite planet, open ourselves up to new cultures, and better understand the perspectives of other people. It’s what we celebrate all year long, though especially so in our new Earth issue, out now.

Divided into three sections—Air, Land, and Water—this issue will help you discover and deepen your appreciation for nature around the globe. We soar through the skies above Verbier, Switzerland, with a prominent female paraglider; go camping on the East End of Long Island, New York; and journey to Greenland, where climate change means the icebergs are disappearing—along with the rich language to describe them. We debut new columns, including Unpacked, which navigates the complex dichotomy between wanting to experience the world and the need to protect it from further ecological devastation. You can find excerpts of it all below. Travel well.

-Sarika Bansal, Editorial Director

