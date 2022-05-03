Michael Hurben

Member of the board of directors at Birdability, which works to introduce birding to people with disabilities and to ensure the outdoors is safe and accessible to everyone

At the time I discovered birding, I was living in Colorado, working on my PhD. At the park studying one day, I noticed a woodpecker on the ground, which seemed strange. I wanted to know what it was called. I knew I could go buy a field guide, and I did that, and I was able to identify the bird. And then I said, “Now I need to go see all the rest of them.” That’s how it started. Shortly afterward, I noticed something changing with my vision. Within a few years, I was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, which is a genetic condition that means I don’t see at night or in dark conditions. During the day, I have tunnel vision. If you hold out your arm and look at the size of your fist—that’s about the size of the window I can see through. When the bird is in that spot, I can see it fine. It’s getting it into the window that’s the challenge. My wife and I went to Ecuador on a birding trip and we were stalking a very difficult bird, a species of fire-eye. The guide and my wife were both seeing this bird; it was skulking around in dense brush. They tried so hard to get me on it, and every time it moved, my eyes were in the wrong place. We must have spent an hour on this bird. I never saw it, and then it left. I was literally about to throw my binoculars on the ground. But then it occurred to me that the bird was singing and that I could record it. That changed my relationship with birding. I still get frustrated when I miss spotting a bird because of my eyesight. Some birders are aghast at the idea that you can count a bird because you’ve heard it. But why is seeing considered more important than hearing?