Are Carbon Offsets Worth It?

Welcome to AFAR Answers: a deep dive into all your unanswered travel questions. Next up: What’s the deal with carbon offsets?



OK, spell it out for me. What exactly is a carbon offset?

It’s best to explain with a real-world example. Want to take a round-trip flight from New York to London? That will pump about 4,450 pounds of carbon into the air, according to online calculator Terrapass.

A carbon offset against this flight would help sponsor a project aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions or increasing carbon storage (for example: funding a wind turbine or preventing deforestation). You can buy offsets through a variety of organizations, some of which partner with airlines.

How do I know whether the carbon-neutralizing activity I’m paying for actually happens?

You want to be sure that the offset program brings about a reduction in carbon that wouldn’t already happen otherwise, that the carbon stays out of the atmosphere long-term, and that there’s no double counting.

The key is to ensure the offsets you purchase are verified by a third party such as Gold Standard or Verra’s VCS Program.

Can you give me an example of a carbon offset project?

In Kenya’s Chyulu Hills region, the nonprofit Conservation International is using offset money to preserve forests through a combination of enforcement, financial incentives, and education. Its Verra-verified plan will prevent 18 million tons of carbon emissions over the next 30 years.