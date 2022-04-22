The Joy of Trees

The coastal tree that thrives in salt water

Rhizophora

80: Number of mangrove species in coastal locations around the world, including Florida, Costa Rica, Panama, Tanzania, and Indonesia

25 percent: Reduction in shoreline damage from Hurricane Irma thanks to Florida’s mangroves

80 feet: Maximum height of a mangrove

10,200 square miles: Size of the mangrove forests that spread across Indonesia, where mangroves are most concentrated

539 square miles: Size of Sundarbans National Park, the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest, which stretches into both Bangladesh and India

Maa: One of the names for a forest goddess believed to inhabit India’s mangrove-rich Sundarbans National Park. It means “mother.”

Bengal tiger: The only large, land-based predator adapted to life in a mangrove forest

The mangrove is the only tree in the world that thrives in salt water.

In parts of Indonesia, mangroves are used as treatments for ulcers, asthma, stomach and muscle aches, and other ailments.

Mangroves act as natural water purifiers: Roots filter out salt, as well as toxic runoff that might flow into a larger water system.

Best place to see them: Florida’s Biscayne National Park features one of the longest stretches of mangrove shoreline in the United States. The tree also grows along the entire Gulf Coast.