The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas

This story is part of a series on women in the air. Read the other two stories here and here.

Priya Adhikari’s journey to becoming the only woman helicopter pilot in Nepal started with being in the right place at the right time. In 2010, she was working as a flight attendant and happened to be at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport when a helicopter captain asked her to go on a rescue mission. Why her? She wasn’t sure, but she listened to his instructions and took a seat inside the aircraft. Then her world changed.

“When the helicopter took off, I was like, What the hell is this? I want to fly this machine,” Adhikari says.

In Nepal, daughters traditionally get married at a young age. Sons work. Not in Adhikari’s family. After the fifth girl, her parents stopped trying to have a boy. They didn’t need a son. They sent their daughters to the best schools they could. They supported her dreams. Still, her grandmother didn’t understand. A daughter’s job was to learn to cook, clean, and take care of a house.

“My grandmother, I think, wanted a grandson, not a granddaughter,” Adhikari says. “But my mom was very happy. My parents never, ever said anything like, ‘Oh you’re a woman, you cannot do this.’ They never said anything like that.”