Berlin Brandenburg Gate "Room of Silence"

The original 1791 peaceful message of the Brandenburg Gate was distorted by the Nazis into a symbol of their own power and later by the Soviets as a symbol of the Berlin Wall East/West division. Today, sitting unobtrusively on the right side of the popular tourist attraction (as observed from the “front of the horse chariot side”) is the little known “Room of Silence” where visitors can reflect on the history of Berlin and the original peaceful meaning of the archway. Few tourists or Berliners are aware this room exists. It can be your “little best-kept secret”. Enter the door highlighted by the arrow in the photo. While a donation is appreciated, there is no pressure to pay anything. After walking through a small greeting area, you will enter the “Room of Silence”, just large enough for 15-20 chairs and a couple of kneeling cushions, all facing a gently glowing light. Simply enter the room as quietly as you can, and take a seat. Do not chat. Remember to silence your cell phone before entering. Stay as long as you like, contemplating the true peaceful meaning of the gate and its overwhelming history. The atmosphere is intentionally free of any religious icons and/or meanings but is “powerful”, never-the-less. Leave as quietly as possible so as not to disturb others. A visit to the “Room of Silence” can be a very moving experience. At a minimum you are almost certain to enjoy a few quiet moments away from the ever-present humming crowd just outside the door.