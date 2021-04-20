Piazzale Michelangelo
Piazzale Michelangelo, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Photo by Valery Vvoennyy/age fotostock
Beautiful Florence from Piazzale MichelangeloOne of the best views of Florence can be savored from the Piazzale Michelangelo, a short walk across the Arno River from downtown Florence. For a fun afternoon head to the square and enjoy an enchanting panorama of the city, followed by a relaxing alfresco lunch at one of the nearby restaurants. The Piazzale Michelangelo is also worth a visit at night to get a very different glimpse of Florence. The lights of the Duomo and the buildings surrounding it make for a magical nighttime scene.
almost 7 years ago
Morning View from Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence, Italy
Florence represents the best of classical, romantic Italy. As the birthplace of Renaissance art and form, you can drop a lot of money here, and the artistic experiences here are second to none (not even Paris compares.) The Medicis chose this place as their power center for many reasons, and with the many wine-producing regions of Tuscany so close, I can't imagine any place I'd rather be when I hit the lottery. Prior to taking an afternoon tour in Chianti, my wife and I walked from the Duomo to the Piazzale Michelangelo, making sure to take our time up the steps to this place. Once we reached the top, we were greeted with this view and about seven busloads of Asian and European tourists, all unloading at the same time. I waited about 20 minutes to get this photo, but I think it was worth it. This vista is north-easterly and points towards the Chianti Ruffina region of Italy. There's a fake marble statue of David here, but not far away at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze is the real thing.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Piazzale Michelangelo
For views over the entire city of Florence to the hills beyond, there is nowhere better than this wide, open square that sits on a hillside south of the river. Ignore the tour groups and wedding parties posing for photographs and concentrate on the magnificent panorama. A replica of Michelangelo’s David stands in the middle of the piazza, and close by is the beautiful church of San Miniato al Monte: The views from its forecourt are also magnificent.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Flowers at the Piazzale Michelangelo
One of the most amazing views of beautiful Florence comes from the Piazzale Michelangelo, an easy walk from downtown across the Arno River. Offering unparalleled panoramic views of Florence, the Piazzale Michelangelo is a must-do on any trip to this jaw-dropping city. As an added bonus, In the spring the Piazzale Michelangelo is alive with blooms like these lovely purple flowers, a favorite of the local bumblebees. If you find yourself in magical Florence, make sure to take the time to walk to Piazzale Michelangelo to take in all the beauty this amazing city has to offer.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Florence From Above
While visiting Florence in May, my husband and I made the trek to the Piazzale Michelangelo for a panoramic view of the city. We wandered around a bit to try to find a quieter place from which to enjoy the view of Florence and came upon this particularly breathtaking view of the Duomo, set off so beautifully by two trees.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Fairy-tale City
Florence is the stuff that fairy tales are made of. Piazzale Michelangelo has the best view of the city, and you can access it by car, bus, or your own incredibly fit calf muscles if you feel like climbing the stairs. This morning was gorgeous, I'd imagine dusk would be equally spectacular.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Good Morning Florence
Florence glowing in a golden haze. No big, just standard Florence. Brisbane could certainly afford to take a leaf out of your book. I wish I looked this good when I woke up in the morning!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Piazzale Michelangelo
When I travel, I am always looking for a location in which I can have an over view of the city. It gives me a sense of location, it good for photography and it also much more quiet most of the times. If you travel to Florence, one of the places you should visit is Piazzale Michelangelo. Better early in the morning, when you still see the morning dew or just before sunset
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Umbrellas in Piazza Michelangelo
Don't skip Piazza Michelangelo in your next visit to Florence. Yes, you will be approached by the people who are selling souvenirs, but it is almost in every beautiful location. If there is a spot to buy a souvenir in Florence, than Piazza Michelangelo is the most photogenic place
almost 7 years ago
Better from Up High
Home sweet Firenze. There were a few sweet spots for me in Florence, and Piazzalle Michelangelo was for sure one of them. The day I took this photograph I walked up to Piazzale from the city center, in the middle of the day, and headed straight back to the secret forest. There I laid, between the sun and the shade, amongst the rows of Cypress trees and made this daisy chain. It was perfect weather for a light sweater and my sunglasses. The sun started to set perfectly as the afternoon took a turn and unfocused as I took this shot. It's not secret by any means, Piazzale Michelangelo is the place to really see Florence for its beauty.
almost 7 years ago
A Rainy Day in Florence
I was anticipating a sunny, golden Florence when I first went there last year. But the weather had something else in mind. It rained the whole time I was there! But that didn't lessen the beauty of this romantic city. As I walked around the streets with their rows and rows of ancient buildings, I couldn't get over how charming this city was. Despite the rain, Florence was radiant.
almost 7 years ago
Holding Florence in your hands
We were encouraged by a local to go beyond the main city center of Florence, cross the river, and hike up to the top of the hill to the Piazzale Michelangelo. Although there is a beautiful bronze replica of the statue of David at the top, the real reward of the uphill trek is the panoramic and breathtaking views of Florence. It is the perfect place to really hold Florence in your hands.
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
Piazzale Michelangelo
They say the most beautiful things take sacrifice, but once you survive the commute to the top, it will all be worth it. Picturesque.