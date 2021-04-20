Morning View from Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence, Italy

Florence represents the best of classical, romantic Italy. As the birthplace of Renaissance art and form, you can drop a lot of money here, and the artistic experiences here are second to none (not even Paris compares.) The Medicis chose this place as their power center for many reasons, and with the many wine-producing regions of Tuscany so close, I can't imagine any place I'd rather be when I hit the lottery. Prior to taking an afternoon tour in Chianti, my wife and I walked from the Duomo to the Piazzale Michelangelo, making sure to take our time up the steps to this place. Once we reached the top, we were greeted with this view and about seven busloads of Asian and European tourists, all unloading at the same time. I waited about 20 minutes to get this photo, but I think it was worth it. This vista is north-easterly and points towards the Chianti Ruffina region of Italy. There's a fake marble statue of David here, but not far away at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze is the real thing.