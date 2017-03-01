6 Expert Tips for Mastering Instagram Stories

A well-crafted Instagram gallery is a thing of beauty. Many travelers, however, have fallen in love with the app’s Stories feature—Instagram’s cheeky answer to Snapchat. While a full gallery showcases your favorite photos, a good Story allows you a little more creative freedom and is a fun way for your followers to take a peek at your trips in real time. Here are some expert tips for crafting a memorable and downloadable Instagram Story.

Photo by Alex Palomino Instagram's vertical format means shooting vertical is a must

1. Shoot vertically and film in the app

2. Mix up your media

The most basic thing to remember with Instagram Stories is to shoot vertical—even if you’re shooting with your phone’s default camera—because it lends itself to the format of Stories. If you really need to fit every thing into one frame, consider shooting a video, but with caution: Stories will trim videos to a slightly thinner size than most default cameras film, so if you want to make sure what you’re filming is exactly what people will see in your Story, use the Instagram app.





When you take a photo for your Instagram feed, that photo needs to tell a story on its own. But with Stories, you have all these other elements you can use to tell your story. The ideal balance is around 30 percent videos, 60 percent still photos, and 10 percent Boomerangs or time lapses. If you’re doing a travel story, a time lapse of takeoff and landing is a good way to start off.

The best Stories use a combination of video, photos, and Boomerangs. (Video by Alex Palomino)