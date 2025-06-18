This U.S. Airport Just Turned Global Entry Into an Easy, Pre-Flight Errand

For the frequent traveler, Global Entry has long been a golden ticket to expedited re-entry into the United States. But for all its time-saving perks, the critical step of being accepted into the program can be one of the most frustrating aspects of travel—because securing an interview appointment is notoriously difficult, with limited availability and often months-long waiting times.

However, joining Global Entry just became a little easier for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently added a second location, Miami International Airport (MIA), to its Enrollment on Departure program, which allows eligible travelers to do their interview at the airport before boarding their domestic or international flight.

MIA joins Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport in the program, which launched in February 2024.

“This program eliminates the need for [Global Entry] applicants to schedule an interview at an enrollment center, streamlining the [Global Entry] application process,” states CBP on its website. It also notes that travelers can follow signage within the airport to the Enrollment on Departure office, where a CBP officer will conduct an interview—no appointment needed, which is a huge benefit to travelers.

Miami’s new Enrollment on Departure area is on the second floor of Concourse J, opposite the Lufthansa check-in counter. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The service is only available to travelers who have been “conditionally approved,” meaning they have cleared the initial background check and have been notified that they are eligible for the program. Travelers also need to bring a valid passport, documents that prove residence (such as a driver’s license with a current address, mortgage statement, rental payment statement, or utility bill), a permanent resident card (if applicable), and a same-day boarding pass. Minors do not require proof of residency.

Although interviews typically take about 15 minutes—enough time for officers to ask some questions and take your photo and fingerprints—it’s a good idea to leave ample time, especially if there is a line or your flight is slated to depart from a different area of the airport.

For travelers who aren’t flying from Miami or Dulles, there’s the option of Global Entry’s Enrollment on Arrival, which operates just like Enrollment on Departure but allows conditionally approved travelers to wrap up their interviews after landing in the USA on an international flight. Launched in 2008, the program is currently available in 51 U.S. airports.

For those who fly internationally at least a few times a year, Global Entry’s various perks—expedited re-entry into the U.S. and complimentary access to TSA PreCheck, which typically means shorter wait times at airport security—make it an invaluable tool for smoother traveling. Currently, Global Entry membership costs $120 for five years. However, many travel-focused credit cards, such as the Capital One Venture X and the Chase Sapphire Reserve, cover the fee as a cardholder perk.