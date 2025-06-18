Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 18, 2025

This U.S. Airport Just Turned Global Entry Into an Easy, Pre-Flight Errand

Another U.S. airport will now let you apply before taking off.

People walking through a terminal at Miami International Airport

Don’t have Global Entry? It’s now easier to get thanks to a new program at select airports.

Photo by Daniel/Unsplash

For the frequent traveler, Global Entry has long been a golden ticket to expedited re-entry into the United States. But for all its time-saving perks, the critical step of being accepted into the program can be one of the most frustrating aspects of travel—because securing an interview appointment is notoriously difficult, with limited availability and often months-long waiting times.

However, joining Global Entry just became a little easier for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently added a second location, Miami International Airport (MIA), to its Enrollment on Departure program, which allows eligible travelers to do their interview at the airport before boarding their domestic or international flight.

MIA joins Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport in the program, which launched in February 2024.

“This program eliminates the need for [Global Entry] applicants to schedule an interview at an enrollment center, streamlining the [Global Entry] application process,” states CBP on its website. It also notes that travelers can follow signage within the airport to the Enrollment on Departure office, where a CBP officer will conduct an interview—no appointment needed, which is a huge benefit to travelers.

Miami’s new Enrollment on Departure area is on the second floor of Concourse J, opposite the Lufthansa check-in counter. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The service is only available to travelers who have been “conditionally approved,” meaning they have cleared the initial background check and have been notified that they are eligible for the program. Travelers also need to bring a valid passport, documents that prove residence (such as a driver’s license with a current address, mortgage statement, rental payment statement, or utility bill), a permanent resident card (if applicable), and a same-day boarding pass. Minors do not require proof of residency.

Although interviews typically take about 15 minutes—enough time for officers to ask some questions and take your photo and fingerprints—it’s a good idea to leave ample time, especially if there is a line or your flight is slated to depart from a different area of the airport.

For travelers who aren’t flying from Miami or Dulles, there’s the option of Global Entry’s Enrollment on Arrival, which operates just like Enrollment on Departure but allows conditionally approved travelers to wrap up their interviews after landing in the USA on an international flight. Launched in 2008, the program is currently available in 51 U.S. airports.

For those who fly internationally at least a few times a year, Global Entry’s various perks—expedited re-entry into the U.S. and complimentary access to TSA PreCheck, which typically means shorter wait times at airport security—make it an invaluable tool for smoother traveling. Currently, Global Entry membership costs $120 for five years. However, many travel-focused credit cards, such as the Capital One Venture X and the Chase Sapphire Reserve, cover the fee as a cardholder perk.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
From Our Partners
A field of pink and yellow wildflowers greet a hiker in Telluride, as she hikes past a waterfall, trees and rocky terrian.
Outdoor Adventure
Come for the Skiing, Stay for the Summers
Sponsored by
Waves crash along the rocky coast of Bodega Bay, California
Food + Drink
The Part of Sonoma Wine Country Most Travelers Overlook
Sponsored by
A gondola travels at sunset over a field of white wildflowers to link Telluride and Mountain Village. The village and mountains can be seen in the distance.
Outdoor Adventure
There’s More to Telluride Than Trails and Ski Lifts
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Several small groups of tourists standing around in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain, a partial view of which is blurred into the background
Trending News
Worried You’ll Face Anti-American Sentiment Abroad? Travelers and Experts Share Their Experiences—and Advice
June 13, 2025 02:30 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
Barcelona, Spain - June 08 2018: People walking around the Arc of Triomph.
Trending News
Anti-Tourism Protests to Take Place in Europe June 15—Here’s What to Know
June 12, 2025 01:34 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
Lufthansa Airlines
Air Travel News
“This May Be One of the Most Affordable Summers to Fly Internationally in Years,” Says Flight Deals Expert
June 11, 2025 03:56 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Arlington, VA, USA - 4 June 2022: Interior of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with Passengers passing and US Flag decorating the Terminal; Copy Space
Air Travel News
Trump’s Birthday and Military Parade Will Disrupt Flights This Weekend—Here’s What Travelers Need to Know
June 11, 2025 01:13 PM
 · 
Kinsey Gidick