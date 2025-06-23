Now Open: The Newest Capital One Lounge May Make You Want to Miss Your Flight

Afar partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the Afar editorial team.

In June 2025, Capital One unveiled its highly anticipated airport lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), marking a bold new chapter in the brand’s expanding portfolio of proprietary lounges and “landings” (smaller hybrid lounge-cafés). With existing lounges in Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), and Washington D.C. (IAD and DCA), this latest addition in JFK’s Terminal 4 doesn’t just join the club—it sets the tone.

Tucked just past security on the lower level of T4’s retail hall, the 13,500-square-foot lounge is a sensory tribute to New York, from the stacks of hand-rolled Ess-a-Bagels and the Bean & Bean coffee bar to the full-service cheesemonger and design details that nod to the city’s creative grit. In other words, it’s “I Love NY” reimagined—without the kitsch, and with a lot more seating.

Open 24 hours a day—a unicorn status in lounge land—the sprawling, midcentury-meets-modern space is bathed in natural light (or the twinkle of stars and city lights) thanks to massive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tarmac. Day or night, it’s made for plane-gazing, daydreaming, or decompressing.

While Capital One has made its mark in the lounge game with fresh aesthetics and elevated food-and-beverage options, this JFK outpost seems like its most ambitious yet, both in design and in concept. It’s the first to be labeled a global flagship, and it wears the title well.

I had the chance to explore the lounge last week—and honestly, I didn’t want to leave. Here’s what to expect and why it’s worth getting to JFK extra early.

Famed Manhattan cheese shop Murray’s Cheese has a counter set up in the lounge. Ron Blunt

A flagship with soul

Step inside, and the frenzy of JFK slips away. A wood-paneled welcome desk, sculptural glass lighting by Brooklyn-based design firm Shakúff, and a grab-and-go wall of snacks welcome you. Around the corner? A full-on NYC-style bodega counter, complete with shelves of bagels and hand-lettered signs—playful, yes, but also functional, with a deep bench of made-to-order breakfast items and all-day bites.

The lounge is divided into distinct zones that are cohesive yet varied: cozy seating clusters with power ports at every seat, dining areas lined with original works by New York artists (including photographer Amanda Pratt and fiber-multimedia artist Marilyn Henrion), and tarmac-facing loungers next to a sprawling bar. There’s even a full-service cheese counter by the iconic Murray’s Cheese shop in Manhattan’s West Village—and yes, that’s as great as it sounds.

“We wanted our flagship lounge to give travelers a place to relax and be inspired by the city’s creativity and energy without having to leave the airport,” says Jenn Scheurich, head of Capital One travel and retail experience. “It was important to us to build a space that works for the many different types of travelers passing through JFK—business, leisure, families, and friends.”

The lounge is separated into a variety of areas, including the bodega section with several food stations. Ron Blunt

A taste of NYC (without the crowds or the bill)

New York is everywhere on the menu: You can sample black-and-white cookies or a classic smoked salmon bagel. I started my day at the bodega with an iced latte and the Catsmo smoked salmon sandwich (toasted everything bagel, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and capers—chef’s kiss). Later, I ordered the mascarpone challah French toast (with blueberry maple syrup) via a QR code at my table. Did I need it? No. Did I regret it? Also no.

Capital One continues to steer clear of the dreaded communal buffet trough. Instead, you’ll find beautifully plated single-serve dishes made fresh in the lounge kitchen using locally sourced ingredients. You can grab select dishes from dedicated food displays, or certain hot dishes are delivered to your table by ordering via QR code. Favorites? The everything-spiced deviled eggs and the arugula panzanella salad with red-wine vinaigrette. My companions raved about the braised Berkshire pork shank over pea risotto and the chicken paillard, which I respectfully skipped (I lead a pescatarian life).

The real gem, though? The Murray’s Cheese counter. It’s first come, first served, and well worth stalking a seat nearby. You can build your own board from more than a dozen selections (think Hudson Valley sharp cheddar and Vermont blue) served on custom ceramics by NYC-based Franca.

Drinks with a story

The cocktail menu is separated into sections named for New York City’s neighborhoods. The Jack’s Manual cocktail is in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn section. Courtesy of Capital One

The illustrated cocktail menu is a journey in itself, presented like a mini storybook through greater New York City. Several neighborhoods loosely inspire thoughtful craft cocktails—all clever, complex, and complimentary. One highlight is the Jack’s Manual (made with locally distilled Fort Hamilton double barrel rye, dry vermouth, china-china, and Luxardo), a Brooklyn-favored riff on the Manhattan found in the “Williamsburg” chapter. In the Staten Island section, the Alice Austen (Rey Campero mezcal, orange, pineapple, lime, tiki bitters with toasted coconut) honors the turn-of-the-century documentary photographer whose name graces the Staten Island Ferry and whose home is now a public museum. And, of course, there’s an Idlewild section, named after JFK airport’s original moniker; here you’ll find modernized classics like a Bloody Caesar (Culch vodka made in New York State, Bloody Mary mix, and clam juice with a chili-lime salt rim).

The Bloody Derby (left) uses blended whiskey from the Finger Lakes and smoked everything-bagel spice; the Japanese Slipper (right) is a tribute to the Little Tokyo enclave of the East Village. Courtesy of Capital One

On the beer front, standouts include Skyscraper IPA, a sessionable brew created by Brooklyn’s Grimm Artisanal Ales just for the lounge, plus offerings from local favorite Talea Beer Co. The wine list covers a wide spectrum, with a strong showing of bubbles, whites, reds, and a single but solid rosé. There are even varietals from New York’s Finger Lakes region.

And if you’re feeling extra? Ask about the Rare Bottle Club, a rotating selection of vintage and limited-run spirits available by the two-ounce pour—think Prohibition-era gins, 1950s bourbons, and hard-to-find cognacs. Prices vary but tend to be more approachable than you’d think. Selections change frequently, so ask your bartender what’s available at the moment.

Mocktails, juices, a self-serve soda station, specialty coffees, and filtered water stations round out the options.

Perks, power, and play

Beyond the food and drink, the lounge features seven all-gender restrooms, a private shower suite, two reservable rooms, a parent’s room, and fast, free Wi-Fi. Every seat has a power outlet and USB-C port. Workstations are available, and plenty of nooks make it easy to take a call or decompress.

Another element that sets this lounge apart is the roaming activations. The Morning Caffè Shakerato—a mobile espresso bar serving Italian-style iced coffee—is a hit, with dairy-free and boozy upgrades available. After dark, there’s a Midnight Snack cart delivering warm, comfort-food bites to weary red-eye travelers (because New York never sleeps, and neither do airport people).

How to get in

Even the deviled eggs are New Yorkified: They have everything-bagel spice on them. Courtesy of Capital One

Because JFK’s Terminal 4 isn’t connected airside to other terminals, you’ll need to be flying out of (or connecting through) T4 to access the lounge. A few dozen airlines operate out of T4, including Delta, Singapore Airlines, KLM, LATAM, Avianca, Hawaiian Airlines, and Aeromexico. (Note: It may be possible to enter Terminal 4 to use the lounge when flying from another terminal, but this is up to the discretion of TSA agents.)

If you’re flying from or passing through Terminal 4, all travelers with a boarding pass for a departing or connecting same-day flight can enter the Capital One Lounge at JFK up to three hours before their departure time, regardless of airline or class flown. The lounge is open 24/7.

Here’s how access breaks down:

These terms remain in effect until February 1, 2026, at which point Capital One will update its policies regarding guests and additional users to handle issues of overcrowding.

As a reminder, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card have headlined our lists of Best Travel Credit Cards for two years and counting. They continue to do so with their robust travel benefits and generous sign-up bonuses—75,000 miles apiece—making them top contenders for cards with either higher or lower annual fees.

