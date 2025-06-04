As Italy’s Mount Etna Erupts, Here’s What Travelers Need to Know

On June 2, the heart of Sicily—Mount Etna—experienced a volcanic eruption that startled tourists, summoned emergency alerts, and shot lava and ash high into the sky. The incident occurred on the same day Italy was celebrating 99 years of its republic, marked by aerobatics by the Italian Air Force, military marches, and more fanfare in Rome and across the country.

Etna eruptions come as no surprise to anyone in Sicily. The volcano is Europe’s tallest at 11,165 feet, and one of the most active in the world, with an average of 17 events per year. Whether smoking fumaroles, loud bangs, tremors, lava flows, or full on eruptions, Etna is always awake. But this past Monday’s activity was more aggressive than usual, leaving visitors running in fear. Indeed, live video from Monday’s eruption captured dozens of people rushing down the lunar-like landscape as a towering plume of ash billowed into the sky behind them.

Stefano Branca, director of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology–Etna Observatory (INGV–OE), noted that Etna hadn’t shown this level of activity since February 2021. Yet for all the high-altitude drama, there were no injuries, no airport closures, and no surprises for the regular volcanic activity monitoring systems, which worked exactly as designed. The eruption remained confined to the summit’s barren upper slopes, and thanks to a real-time automated alert system, tourists were swiftly evacuated from the area before things got too close for comfort.

What the eruption means for visitors in Italy

If you’re in Sicily, don’t rush to cancel your plans. Etna is still very much visitable, just not at the top. Access above 8,200 feet is currently restricted, but guided hikes and cable car tours on the lower slopes remain open and available. And for those preferring a front-row seat without leaving the couch, INGV’s Etna Observatory provides a 24/7 live stream of Etna through its summit cameras at StreamingEtna . You can watch every puff of smoke from the comfort and safety of home.

Pay attention to warnings

“The monitoring system and alert worked perfectly,” said Branca, noting that even tourists who were caught off-guard midhike were protected by INGV’s system of automated alerts and protocols on what to do and where to go. But Etna doesn’t hand out warnings twice. Traveling near an active volcano demands caution, and the desire to snap a photo should take a backseat to safety.

Even on Etna’s quieter days, the summit terrain is a minefield of loose rock, sharp edges, and noxious gases. One misstep can turn your hike into a rescue operation. And yes, people have fallen in. In July 2001, a German hiker lost footing and tumbled into a side vent. Most accidents happen when overconfident visitors ignore the rules or stray from marked paths. So visitors should definitely pay attention to all signs and instructions.

How to visit Etna

Visiting Europe’s most active volcano is easier than you might think. From Catania, head northwest to the hillside town of Nicolosi, gateway to Mount Etna. Just a 40-minute drive from Catania Airport (CTA) is Rifugio Sapienza, a mountain lodge with a hotel, restaurant, and parking, and the unofficial base camp for summit adventures, sitting at 6,300 feet. Prefer public transport? A daily round-trip bus runs from Catania’s central train station straight to Rifugio Sapienza. Tickets cost around €6.60 one way (preferably cash, paid on board), and the journey takes about two hours each way.

From Refugio Sapienza, you’ll head up via Funivia dell’Etna, the mountain’s gondola, which you can ride up to 8,200 feet to explore the craters on the slopes. If Etna’s resting, Funivia dell’Etna offers a 4x4 bus, which brings visitors up to 9,840 feet with guides. Pro tip: Make sure to bring winter gear even in the sweltering August heat. It gets chilly at higher altitudes.