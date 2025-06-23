Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Chris Dong
  •  June 23, 2025

You Can Now Fly Directly to One of Europe’s Most Underrated Island Destinations

Volcanic mountains, scenic hiking paths, and black-sand beaches are now an easy flight away. Here’s why you should book and what to do when you get there.

Aerial view of Seixal region, with small town between jagged green mountains overlooking ocean

Head north to witness the craggy coastline of Seixal.

Photo by proslgn/Shutterstock

From my airplane window, Madeira’s rugged coastline and dramatic sea cliffs came into view. I watched as an expanse of terra-cotta-tiled roofs dotted the landscape. Madeira, a semi-autonomous Portuguese island off the coast of Morocco, is known for its year-round temperate climate and natural diversity. Mountains, ocean, green forests, and waterfalls are all easy to access across the island.

It’s no surprise, then, that travelers—especially Europeans—are discovering Madeira in droves. Americans are finally catching on to the allure, too. In fact, the number of U.S. travelers arriving on the archipelago has doubled since 2019. Add new direct air access to the mix, and Madeira has all the makings of being the next travel hot spot. (Despite this, when I told friends in Los Angeles that I was flying to Madeira, the response was “Where’s that?”)

On June 8, 2025, United Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to fly nonstop from the USA to Madeira, with three flights per week between New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport (FNC). The seasonal route, operated on a single-aisle Boeing 737 MAX 8, builds on United’s existing service to four other cities in Portugal: Lisbon, Porto, Faro, and Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

The gardens of Monte Palace, with paths that wind around ponds lined with tropical plants

While in Madeira’s capital city Funchal, head to the gardens of Monte Palace for a stroll among the greenery.

Photo by Balate.Dorin/Shutterstock

United’s new Madeira flight

The nonstop flight to Madeira is about convenience above all else. “You’re talking about cutting off three hours with a connection in Lisbon, or five hours with a connection in London,” said Matt Stevens, vice president, international network at United. “It was just really hard to get there before . . . and we think growth to Madeira has been underrepresented because of that.”

United operates a Boeing 737 MAX 8 on this route, with room for up to 166 passengers (16 recliner seats sold as “Premium Plus,” 54 extra-legroom economy seats, and 96 standard economy seats). The narrow-body plane, typically flown on shorter U.S. domestic routes, is indicative of the airline’s broader strategy of finding cost-efficient ways to connect cities across the Atlantic that have less passenger demand.

What’s the catch? Well, the passenger experience isn’t quite to the long-haul standard of United’s other European-bound flights, say to Lisbon or Porto. The 737 MAX 8 lacks lie-flat seats. A true business-class Polaris service isn’t an option. And on the MAX, there’s less space to move about the cabin and stretch your legs. “We wanted to start with a smaller aircraft and a shorter season, see how it goes, and build it out from there,” Stevens said.

The seasonal flight—which runs through September 24—operates as a red-eye service eastbound from EWR to FNC on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. From FNC to EWR, it’s a daytime service on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight from Newark to Funchal is just under 7 hours, and the flight from Funchal to Newark is around 7 hours, 30 minutes.

A person viewed from behind walking along a levada, or irrigation path, with a narrow raised water tunnel at right among rainforest landscape

A popular pastime in Madeira is hiking along the levadas, or irrigation paths, that wind through rainforests and mountains in the center of the island.

Photo by Pack-Shot/Shutterstock

Why fly to Madeira

Madeira, also known as “the island of eternal spring,” has a favorable year-round climate along the Gulf Stream. The tropical weather is reminiscent of the Hawaiian archipelago—in fact, local Madeirans who immigrated there in the late 19th century to work the sugarcane plantations introduced the instrument now known as the ukulele.

While the volcanic island is only 35 miles long and 14 miles wide, it offers a variety of things to do. The capital, Funchal, has an excellent botanical garden, Jardim Monte Palace Madeira. Thrill seekers can ride a touristy-but-still-fun toboggan in the center of town. (Over a century ago, locals used a glorified wicker basket to go downhill.) Now, visitors, guided by two men with straw hats and dressed in white, can do the same.

But don’t spend too much time in the capital. Rent a car and head north to the silky soft black-sand beach of Seixal and lava rock swimming pools of Porto Moniz. Another primary draw of Madeira is a rich selection of scenic hiking trails of varying difficulty and terrain. I spent one afternoon trekking the coastal path of São Lourenço with jaw-dropping seascapes. The following morning, I was in the interior, traversing to a waterfall alongside levadas, irrigation channels that date back more than 600 years. (Tip: To avoid a majority of the crowds, hike in the late afternoon or early evening, if possible.)

Large infinity pool at the Reserve hotel in Funchal, with a few trees at left and ocean and clouds in distance

Swim to the edge of the infinity pool at the Reserve hotel in Funchal for unobstructed ocean views.

Photo by Nuno Andrade/Courtesy of Savoy Signature

Where to stay

Whether it’s Old World charm or sleek European luxury, Madeira has accommodations to suit most travelers. The majority of hotels are centered around Funchal, such as Reid’s Palace, a pink-hued, 125-year old cliffside property run by Belmond. (It was a favorite of Winston Churchill.)

Nearby, the locally owned Savoy Palace is one of the newest luxury hotels on the island, with a modern, gold, and glimmery design. Savoy Palace also houses the Reserve, a boutique hotel within a hotel; guests here get a personal butler, access to a private lounge, and dedicated rooftop infinity pool. The Pestana Carlton Madeira is the only dedicated PADI (Professional Association of Divers) dive resort on the island.

Chris Dong
Chris Dong is a freelance travel writer and editor with a focus on timely travel trends, points and miles, hot new hotels, and all things that go (he’s a proud aviation geek and transit nerd).
