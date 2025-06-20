Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 20, 2025

This Scandinavian Country Will Tax Tourists After Record-Breaking Visitor Surge

The new fee, which will roll out in 2026 to raise funds for tourism infrastructure, is not a nationwide mandate, but two popular places have already opted in.

Red and white homes dot the waterfront with soaring rocky cliffs in the background in Lofoten, Norway

The scenic island destination of Lofoten is among the Norwegian locales that have already agreed to implement the tax.

Photo by Sina Ettmer Photography/ Shutterstock

From the jagged cliffs of Preikestolen to the glassy waters of the Geirangerfjord, Norway has long been a playground for travelers seeking a mix of natural beauty and adventure. Norway also has emerged as one of the world’s top “coolcation” spots—a record-breaking 12.4 million foreign tourists stayed overnight in Norway in 2024, up 12 percent compared to the prior year, according to Statistics Norway.

As the country grapples with the demands of increased tourism—a challenge that also has plagued many places in Europe—it has announced a new tourist tax designed to offset the impact of the crowds and help preserve the landscapes that draw visitors from all over the globe.

Norway’s parliament has announced that select cities and regions will be rolling out a new travel tax in 2026. Called a “visitor’s contribution,” the fee will top out at 3 percent and will be applied to most overnight stays and cruise ship passengers. (However, travelers using personal camper vans, tents, and boats are exempt from the fee.)

Note that the forthcoming tourist tax isn’t a nationwide mandate. In a Facebook post, Cecilie Myrseth, Norway’s the minister of trade and industry, noted that the “scheme is voluntary, and it applies to areas that have a particularly large [presence] of tourists.”

The funds generated from the fee will be used exclusively to improve tourism infrastructure projects, such as maintaining public toilets, establishing designated parking areas, creating wayfinding signage, and maintaining hiking trails.

Communities that wish to participate will be required to first apply to the program. They must demonstrate that tourism is straining public services and specify how revenue will be spent. (For example, funds cannot go into general municipal budgets—they must be used for tourism infrastructure.)

Communities that are approved can then collect tax on hotels, guesthouses, short-term rentals, and cruise ships. Communities will also be empowered to decrease the fee in the shoulder and off-seasons (periods where local travelers may outnumber foreign visitors) should they choose.

Lofoten, an island that is home to several traditional fishing villages and abundant options for hiking and other outdoor activities, and Tromsø, a city known for its northern light viewing opportunities, have already indicated they will be opting into the new fee scheme—mayors of each lobbied for the measure. Both coastal communities are popular ports, and when cruise ships arrive, the wave of visitors can outnumber the locals.

As overtourism has fueled resentment among locals, particularly in popular European tourist hubs like Barcelona, Lisbon, and Venice (where anti-tourism protests recently unfolded), more destinations have turned to travel taxes in recent years to curb visitor numbers and improve local infrastructure.

More than 60 destinations worldwide currently charge a fee to help combat overtourism. In 2024, Venice introduced a pilot entry fee of €5 (US$6) for day-trippers; the city is now considering doubling the tax. Meanwhile, the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos began levying a peak season €20 (US$23) tax on cruise ship passengers.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
From Our Partners
A field of pink and yellow wildflowers greet a hiker in Telluride, as she hikes past a waterfall, trees and rocky terrian.
Outdoor Adventure
Come for the Skiing, Stay for the Summers
Sponsored by
Waves crash along the rocky coast of Bodega Bay, California
Food + Drink
The Part of Sonoma Wine Country Most Travelers Overlook
Sponsored by
A gondola travels at sunset over a field of white wildflowers to link Telluride and Mountain Village. The village and mountains can be seen in the distance.
Outdoor Adventure
There’s More to Telluride Than Trails and Ski Lifts
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
People walking through a terminal at Miami International Airport
Trending News
This U.S. Airport Just Turned Global Entry Into an Easy, Pre-Flight Errand
June 18, 2025 07:06 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The Louvre
Trending News
Why the Louvre Temporarily Closed Its Doors This Week—and What to Know About Potential Future Disruptions
June 18, 2025 12:23 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
Orlando, FL USA - May 31, 2024: The Plaza Premium Lounge in Terminal C at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida USA.
Air Travel News
Capital One Is Changing Its Lounge Access Rules—Here’s What Cardholders Should Know
June 17, 2025 04:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Several small groups of tourists standing around in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain, a partial view of which is blurred into the background
Trending News
Worried You’ll Face Anti-American Sentiment Abroad? Travelers and Experts Share Their Experiences—and Advice
June 13, 2025 02:30 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor