This Scandinavian Country Will Tax Tourists After Record-Breaking Visitor Surge

From the jagged cliffs of Preikestolen to the glassy waters of the Geirangerfjord, Norway has long been a playground for travelers seeking a mix of natural beauty and adventure. Norway also has emerged as one of the world’s top “coolcation” spots—a record-breaking 12.4 million foreign tourists stayed overnight in Norway in 2024, up 12 percent compared to the prior year, according to Statistics Norway.

As the country grapples with the demands of increased tourism—a challenge that also has plagued many places in Europe—it has announced a new tourist tax designed to offset the impact of the crowds and help preserve the landscapes that draw visitors from all over the globe.

Norway’s parliament has announced that select cities and regions will be rolling out a new travel tax in 2026. Called a “visitor’s contribution,” the fee will top out at 3 percent and will be applied to most overnight stays and cruise ship passengers. (However, travelers using personal camper vans, tents, and boats are exempt from the fee.)

Note that the forthcoming tourist tax isn’t a nationwide mandate. In a Facebook post, Cecilie Myrseth, Norway’s the minister of trade and industry, noted that the “scheme is voluntary, and it applies to areas that have a particularly large [presence] of tourists.”

The funds generated from the fee will be used exclusively to improve tourism infrastructure projects, such as maintaining public toilets, establishing designated parking areas, creating wayfinding signage, and maintaining hiking trails.

Communities that wish to participate will be required to first apply to the program. They must demonstrate that tourism is straining public services and specify how revenue will be spent. (For example, funds cannot go into general municipal budgets—they must be used for tourism infrastructure.)

Communities that are approved can then collect tax on hotels, guesthouses, short-term rentals, and cruise ships. Communities will also be empowered to decrease the fee in the shoulder and off-seasons (periods where local travelers may outnumber foreign visitors) should they choose.

Lofoten, an island that is home to several traditional fishing villages and abundant options for hiking and other outdoor activities, and Tromsø, a city known for its northern light viewing opportunities, have already indicated they will be opting into the new fee scheme—mayors of each lobbied for the measure. Both coastal communities are popular ports, and when cruise ships arrive, the wave of visitors can outnumber the locals.

As overtourism has fueled resentment among locals, particularly in popular European tourist hubs like Barcelona, Lisbon, and Venice (where anti-tourism protests recently unfolded), more destinations have turned to travel taxes in recent years to curb visitor numbers and improve local infrastructure.

More than 60 destinations worldwide currently charge a fee to help combat overtourism. In 2024, Venice introduced a pilot entry fee of €5 (US$6) for day-trippers; the city is now considering doubling the tax. Meanwhile, the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos began levying a peak season €20 (US$23) tax on cruise ship passengers.