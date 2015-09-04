6 of the Greatest Blocks in the World

Like a favorite café or a favorite bar, a favorite block is somewhere that feels like a welcome home every time you visit. If it’s truly a great block, you’ll be able to find local haunts, good eats, unique shops, and more than a few regulars at each. Here at AFAR, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to seek out the coolest go-to city stretches around the world. Along the way, we’ve found what we think are the sweetest blocks in six of our favorite cities. Now our only question is: Where to next? Tell us on social media or in the comments!

1. The Sugar House Neighborhood, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Foodie-friendly watering holes and vintage-inspired bags have turned Utah’s Sugar House neighborhood—named after a 19th-century sugar beet factory—into the state’s best après-ski scene.

2. L’Écusson Quarter, Montpellier, France

Languedoc wines and culinary styles traditional to southern France intersect with the hipster, artsy vibe of a university town–and it’s a match made in foodie heaven.

3. Temescal Alley, Oakland, California, USA

Tucked off Telegraph Avenue at 49th Street, two back alleys are the unlikely epicenter of the Bay Area’s artisanal craftsmanship.

4. The Nihonbashi Business District, Tokyo, Japan

In this business district, both Japan’s oldest arts and its modern ones thrive side by side.

5. LX Factory, Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon’s LX Factory was once a textile mill. Now, it’s the city’s hub for irreverent art.