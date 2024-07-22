HomeTravel GuidesWyoming

Wyoming

It doesn’t get more Wild West than Wyoming, home to two of the most visited national parks in the country—Yellowstone and Grand Teton—and hundreds of miles of prairies and snow-capped mountains. The whole state is a playground for wholesome outdoor fun—skiing, hiking, lake swimming, boating, and fishing. To cap a long, active day, take a relaxing soak in one of the abundant natural hot springs.

A heard of buffalo in Yellowstone National Park with a river and thermal springs in the background

Yellowstone National Park

Shutterstock

  1. NPS / Jacob W. Frank
    Yellowstone National Park
    May 24, 2018 12:30 PM
     · 
    Megan Ahrens
Read Before You Go
On a Road Trip Through Wyoming, Celebrate a Legacy of Women’s Voting Rights
History + Culture
A Road Trip in Wyoming Celebrates Its Women’s Voting History
Here’s where to go to celebrate the first state to have granted women the right to vote.
July 18, 2024 04:44 PM
 · 
Lindsay Lambert
Videos
We Sent a New York City Slicker to a Wyoming Dude Ranch [VIDEO]
June 27, 2024 01:39 PM
 · 
Tiana Attride
The Linn Cove Viaduct, at mile marker 304.4, was one of the most ambitious and technically challenging segments of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Road Trips
8 Road Trips Through Iconic U.S. National Parks
June 10, 2024 03:43 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
A glass-walled restaurant on a wildflower-covered hillside with rugged coast in the background
Restaurants + Cafés
9 U.S. Restaurants Where the Views Are as Amazing as the Food
May 10, 2024 01:04 PM
 · 
Alina Polishuk
Lydgate Farms in Kaua'i
Family Travel
Our Favorite Family Destinations Across the U.S. for 2024
April 16, 2024 02:19 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
Brush Creek Ranch offers a range of culinary experiences among Wyoming’s scenic beauty.
National Parks
This Five-Day Southern Wyoming Road Trip Explores New Frontiers of Flavor
Sponsored by
Embrace Wyoming’s wide-open spaces and impressive rock formations.
National Parks
The Best Things to Do on a Wyoming Summer Road Trip
Sponsored by
Golden hour on the Wyoming plain
National Parks
Discover a Different Side of the West on This Wyoming Road Trip
Sponsored by
nate-foong-q-f4HuBlEMQ-unsplash.jpg
National Parks
Plan a Wyoming Road Trip Through Jackson Hole and Star Valley
Sponsored by
Hotels
The Lil Wrangler kids' club at Brush Creek Ranch is a standout experience for families.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 15 Best Hotels and Resorts for Families in the U.S.
Urban escapes, dude ranches, island retreats, and more: This list of the top 15 family-friendly hotels across the United States is your go-to guide for a multigenerational getaway.
June 10, 2024 12:18 PM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Kids on a hanging obstacle course at the KidsOnly Club at the One&Only Mandarina in Mexico
Hotels
These Hotels Have Kids Clubs That Go Above and Beyond
At these properties, the children’s programming goes far beyond basic caregiving services with immersive experiences that offer younger guests a deeper look into culture, nature, sustainability, and even themselves.
September 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
Michelle Baran
The main Trailhead Lodge at Brush Creek Ranch has 19 rooms.
Hotels We Love
For a Wild West Adventure, Head to These 10 Family-Friendly Ranches and Lodges
These are the 10 best ranches and lodges for families in the American West.
April 28, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Resources to help plan your trip
National Parks
Where to Find Yellowstone’s Captivating Wildlife, Indigenous Heritage, and Uncrowded Places
Here’s how to explore Yellowstone, according to the experts.
April 09, 2024 03:16 PM
 · 
Anna Fiorentino
National Parks
Why You Should Visit Grand Teton National Park in the Off-Season
The Tetons are calling.
April 08, 2024 07:48 PM
 · 
Anna Fiorentino
Outdoor Adventure
The Best Mountain Towns in Wyoming to Stay in—From Yellowstone to the Tetons
These big little cities and frontier towns are great bases for exploration in Wyoming.
March 15, 2024 12:14 PM
 · 
Anna Fiorentino
Health + Wellness
This State Has More Hot Springs Than Towns
With so many soakable springs, Wyoming is a site for sore limbs.
March 12, 2024 02:49 PM
 · 
Anna Fiorentino
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
Consider these 51 beautiful places found across the country—including Puerto Rico—for your next trip
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Where to Go in Spring
7 Surprisingly Great Places to Visit in the Spring
These places are perfect for a postwinter trip.
January 11, 2024 02:00 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
Winter Sports
Where to Find the Best Après-Ski in the U.S.
There’s a memorable evening scene for every kind of traveler.
November 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Outdoor Adventure
Are You Wild at Heart? Stargazing, Dude Ranches, and More Await in Wyoming
In Sheridan, the spirit of the West is alive and well all year long, whether you’re exploring the outdoors deep in the heart of the backcountry or discovering a bounty of impeccable craftwork on display in town.
Sponsored by
National Parks
The 9 Best National Parks for Phenomenal Fall Foliage
For some autumnal adventure of the colorful kind, head to these places across the United States.
October 04, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
Melanie Haiken
Where to Go in Summer
7 Beautiful Lakeside Getaways Across the U.S.
A weekend getaway at one of these lakes is good for the soul.
April 25, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
Amy Bizzarri
Outdoor Adventure
How This Wyoming Town’s Artisans Are Continuing a Proud Handcrafting Heritage
From intricate leatherwork to hand-forged steel, the creative soul of the West lives on in Sheridan’s devoted craftspeople.
Sponsored by
Outdoor Adventure
With Its Pristine Peaks, Lakes, and More, This Wyoming Town Boasts the Wild West’s Best
Long a symbol of the American frontier, Sheridan’s natural expanses will help you channel your inner wrangler.
Sponsored by
