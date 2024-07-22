Wyoming
It doesn’t get more Wild West than Wyoming, home to two of the most visited national parks in the country—Yellowstone and Grand Teton—and hundreds of miles of prairies and snow-capped mountains. The whole state is a playground for wholesome outdoor fun—skiing, hiking, lake swimming, boating, and fishing. To cap a long, active day, take a relaxing soak in one of the abundant natural hot springs.
Overview
Planning your trip
