HomeTravel GuidesNew Hampshire

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is all about life outdoors. During summer, that means hiking in the White Mountains near Woodstock and Bethlehem and swimming and boating in the Lakes Region in the east-central part of the state. Winter is for ice skating on frozen ponds in Manchester and Keene and skiing; cross-country and downhill skiing are staples in locations like Bretton Woods and Waterville Valley. Explore Portsmouth, known for its preserved 17th-century buildings. You’ll find them packing the city’s pretty waterfront and can visit several at outdoor history museum Strawbery Banke before going for a pint at one of five craft breweries downtown.

new_hampshire_Jon_Bilous_230550631.jpg

Overview

Planning your trip

Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to New Hampshire.

Read Before You Go
Fall in Hudson Valley NY. Leaves changing color with overcast sky. Near Troy NY.
Natural Wonders
The 18 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the USA
From national and state parks to small towns, these destinations are the best places to see autumn foliage.
August 14, 2024 05:32 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
8 Great Lakeside Beaches in the U.S.
U.S. Beaches
Skip the Coast This Summer and Go to One of These Beautiful Lake Beaches Instead
May 09, 2024 01:06 AM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
Cody's Warren Street at dusk, with several motorcycles; parked cars line sides of street
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
An early autumn foliage scene of houses in Woodstock, Vermont mountains
Where to Travel Next
11 Most Charming Small Towns in New England
September 21, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
13 Fall Foliage Train Rides for Prime Leaf Peeping
Trains
Train Rides Are the Best Way to See Fall Foliage. Try One of These 13 Trips.
August 11, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Resources to help plan your trip
Road Trips
9 New England Road Trip Itineraries for Any Season
Whether it’s spring, summer, fall, or winter, there’s a road trip (or two) for each season.
August 09, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Outdoor Adventure
The Best State Parks in the Northeast—and How to Visit
From Leonard Harrison State Park in Pennsylvania to Watkins Glen State Park in New York, hikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers will want to add these 11 best state parks in the Northeast to their list.
September 15, 2020 05:09 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Where to Travel Next
The 50 Best Things to Do this Summer in All 50 States: The Northeast
The 50 Best Things to Do this Summer in All 50 States: The Northeast
May 21, 2015 06:47 PM
 · 
Sarah Purkrabek
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.