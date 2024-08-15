New Hampshire is all about life outdoors. During summer, that means hiking in the White Mountains near Woodstock and Bethlehem and swimming and boating in the Lakes Region in the east-central part of the state. Winter is for ice skating on frozen ponds in Manchester and Keene and skiing; cross-country and downhill skiing are staples in locations like Bretton Woods and Waterville Valley. Explore Portsmouth, known for its preserved 17th-century buildings. You’ll find them packing the city’s pretty waterfront and can visit several at outdoor history museum Strawbery Banke before going for a pint at one of five craft breweries downtown.