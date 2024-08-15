South Dakota is home to the Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota tribes; powwows (or wacipi) are held throughout the year, and you can learn more about Native American culture at the Crazy Horse Memorial and its museum, the Indian Museum of North America. While you’re here, check off iconic U.S. landmarks like Mount Rushmore—where you can glamp at Under Canvas—and Badlands National Park. You can see 1,400 bison from a safe distance at the Custer State Park Bison Center.