HomeTravel GuidesSouth Dakota

South Dakota

South Dakota is home to the Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota tribes; powwows (or wacipi) are held throughout the year, and you can learn more about Native American culture at the Crazy Horse Memorial and its museum, the Indian Museum of North America. While you’re here, check off iconic U.S. landmarks like Mount Rushmore—where you can glamp at Under Canvas—and Badlands National Park. You can see 1,400 bison from a safe distance at the Custer State Park Bison Center.

A herd of bison at Custer State Park in South Dakota.

Custer State Park is home to a large herd of 1,500 bison.

Photo by Anh Luu/Shutterstock

Overview

Planning Your Trip

Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to South Dakota.

Read Before You Go
TK
National Parks
These Underrated State Parks Are as Gorgeous as the Most Popular National Parks
Avoid the crowds of seven popular national parks and visit these state parks instead.
May 20, 2024 09:03 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Cody's Warren Street at dusk, with several motorcycles; parked cars line sides of street
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
The Best State Parks in the Midwest—and How to Visit
Outdoor Adventure
The Best State Parks in the Midwest—and How to Visit
September 15, 2020 04:09 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
An Epic Road Trip Through History in the American West
History + Culture
An Epic Road Trip Through History in the American West
Sponsored by
A New 1,374-Mile Bike Route Between Yellowstone and Minneapolis Is All About Natural Wonders and National Landmarks
Hiking + Cycling
A New 1,374-Mile Bike Route Between Yellowstone and Minneapolis Is All About Natural Wonders and National Landmarks
July 08, 2020 06:15 PM
 · 
Maggie Fuller
Resources to help plan your trip
Art + Architecture
An “Electric Bloom” of Light Installations Just Opened at This Botanical Garden
The latest site-specific exhibition from British artist Bruce Munro decorates a historic South Carolina landscape with thousands of illuminated, flower-like bulbs. The impressive display is now welcoming visitors as the state begins to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns.
May 15, 2020 04:48 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
History + Culture
Why (and How) Mount Rushmore Was Built
The story behind one of the United States’ biggest man-made tourist attractions
October 17, 2016 05:56 PM
 · 
Ashley Goldsmith
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States: The Midwest
The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States: The Midwest
May 21, 2015 06:47 PM
 · 
Sarah Purkrabek
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.