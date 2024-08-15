Come to the nation’s dairy capital for the squeaky cheese curds, stay for the diversity of food—from Hmong sausage with sticky rice to Russian pelmeni—craft beer scenes, and cultural spaces in Milwaukee and Madison. Wisconsinites know how to enjoy the outdoors no matter the season—swimming and boating at Lakes Michigan and Geneva during summer, hiking through forests in the Wisconsin Dells and along the 1,000-mile Ice Age Trail where the foliage turns come autumn, and returning to the lakes during winter to skate and ice fish.