Wisconsin

Come to the nation’s dairy capital for the squeaky cheese curds, stay for the diversity of food—from Hmong sausage with sticky rice to Russian pelmeni—craft beer scenes, and cultural spaces in Milwaukee and Madison. Wisconsinites know how to enjoy the outdoors no matter the season—swimming and boating at Lakes Michigan and Geneva during summer, hiking through forests in the Wisconsin Dells and along the 1,000-mile Ice Age Trail where the foliage turns come autumn, and returning to the lakes during winter to skate and ice fish.

Red wooden building alongside a creek

The fertile land around Viroqua, Wisconsin makes it a great place to get fresh food.

Photo By Francey/Shutterstock

Man holding a blue light above snow at night, streaks of pink and green light in the background.
Astrotourism
The Northern Lights Will Be Incredible in the U.S. This Year—These Are the Best Places to See Them
You don’t need to leave the U.S. to see the legendary light show.
August 13, 2024 12:02 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Grand Marais Light against the backdrop of the Sawtooth Mountains on Lake Superior
Road Trips
Beaches, Breweries, and Bison: 9 Road Trips That Show Off the Best of the Midwest
May 21, 2024 01:49 PM
 · 
Nicole Schnitzler
8 Great Lakeside Beaches in the U.S.
U.S. Beaches
Skip the Coast This Summer and Go to One of These Beautiful Lake Beaches Instead
May 09, 2024 01:06 AM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
OAK PARK, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15, 2016: Altar of the Unity Temple designed by Frank Lloyd Wright on June 15, 2016 in Oak Park, Illinois
Art + Architecture
7 Midwestern Towns for Modern Architecture Lovers
March 25, 2024 02:17 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Harvey-House_Food_Apps_Spread_001.jpg
Food + Drink
Why Everyone Should Eat Their Way Through Madison, Wisconsin
March 25, 2024 01:01 PM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
Islands
The World’s Dreamiest Private Islands, From the Maldives to Wisconsin
These 14 properties combine nature-filled seclusion with a touch of barefoot luxury.
February 16, 2024 01:49 PM
 · 
Annie Fitzsimmons
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
Consider these 51 beautiful places found across the country—including Puerto Rico—for your next trip
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Hiking + Cycling
These 3 Long-Distance Scenic Trails Have Joined the National Park System
The total number of U.S. national park units has been bumped up to 428 with the designation of these scenic trails: the Ice Age, the New England, and the North Country.
December 13, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Road Trips
Fall Is the Best Season for Road Trips in the U.S.—Here Are the Top 12
If you’re craving a roadside adventure this autumn, consider one of these destinations.
August 15, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Where to Go in Summer
7 Beautiful Lakeside Getaways Across the U.S.
A weekend getaway at one of these lakes is good for the soul.
April 25, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
Amy Bizzarri
Cities We Love
Little Cities That Think Big: 8 Forward-Thinking Destinations Across the U.S.
Major metropolises are often known for their innovation and creativity, but these smaller towns and cities punch above their weight.
October 17, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Outdoor Adventure
The Best State Parks in the Midwest—and How to Visit
From Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin to Grand Portage State Park in Minnesota, hikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers will want to add these 12 best state parks in the Midwest to their list.
September 15, 2020 04:09 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Weekend Getaways
10 Small Towns in the U.S. to Visit This Winter
Bigger isn’t always better when it’s time to get away. Case in point: These smaller, off-the-radar enclaves across the United States are well worth the wander come wintertime.
December 03, 2019 05:31 PM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Festivals + Events
8 Exceptional Festivals to Escape to This Winter
Come out of hibernation this winter for travel-worthy festivals that celebrate ice, snow, chills, and thrills in cities around the globe.
January 18, 2019 04:53 PM
 · 
Erin Gifford
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States: The Midwest
The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States: The Midwest
May 21, 2015 06:47 PM
 · 
Sarah Purkrabek
Road Trips
Road Trip: Eat Your Way Through Michigan Wine Country
Where to eat, sip, sleep, and play in Michigan wine country
March 28, 2014 11:57 AM
 · 
Jen Murphy
Winter Sports
Into the Woods
For cross-country skiers, one winter destination rises above the rest: humble Hayward, Wisconsin, where, for a glorious weekend, their obscure sport is king.
December 07, 2012 07:50 PM
 · 
Bill Donahue
