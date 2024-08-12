HomeTravel Guides

Brazil

Whether it’s a city break or an outdoors adventure you’re after, Brazil is an excellent destination for either. In Rio de Janeiro, taste Brazilian specialties like feijoada and caipirinhas, relax on Copacabana Beach, or dive into the vibrant Carnival festivities. Or, venture to São Paulo, a hub of culture and business, or Salvador, an excellent city to learn more about the country’s Afro-Brazilian heritage and music. Of course, Brazil is known for some iconic landmarks outside the cities too: Venture into the Amazon Rainforest to experience its unique wildlife and ecosystems, visit Iguaçu Falls, or hike through the stunning landscapes of Chapada Diamantina.

Carnival, Christ the Redeemer, and Soccer are a few reasons to make Rio your next getaway (along with the beach, of course).

Photo by Agustin Diaz Gargiulo/Unsplash

Read Before You Go
Amsterdam Gay Pride 2018
LGBTQ Travel
The World’s Best LGBTQ Pride Celebrations Worth Traveling For
From New York City to Sydney, these Pride events attract millions in support of equal rights for the LGBTQ community.
June 01, 2024 11:02 AM
 · 
Adam M Groffman
Cable car traveling up a mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with the port, coast, city and cliffs in the background
Visas + Passports
Brazil Delays Start Date of New Visa Requirement for U.S. Travelers
April 23, 2024 07:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The skyline of Medellín, Colombia
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Want to Work From Anywhere? Here Are 9 Places We Can Personally Recommend.
February 29, 2024 01:50 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Greenhouses at Kew Gardens botanical gardens in England taken from the treetop walk with green trees near white building during daytime.
Natural Wonders
The Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens in the World
January 03, 2024 08:58 AM
 · 
James Oliver Cury
A turquoise rectangular swimming pool located immediately next to the ocean with swimmers sitting on the edge and doing laps and a crowded sandy beach in the background
Where to Go in Winter
Escape the Cold in These 7 Places Where It’s Summer Right Now
December 06, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Hotels
Rosewood Schloss Fuschl opens July 2024 and is located in a restored castle on Lake Fuschl in Austria.
Hotels
Hotel Watchlist: Summer Openings Smart Travelers Should Know About
Afar’s resident hotel expert shares the summer 2024 openings that are worth a special trip.
May 31, 2024 01:48 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Cafe table on a balcony overlooking lake and mountains in Switzerland
Hotels
9 Airbnbs With Breathtaking Views
From the Swiss Alps to the Brazilian rain forest, these Airbnbs are worth booking just for the views.
September 25, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Hotel Unique's oversized porthole windows offer a striking view of São Paulo.
Hotels
The 6 Best Hotels in São Paulo, Brazil
Among the jardins of Brazil’s hustling, creative city, hotels like the Rosewood São Paulo and the Fasano offer respite from city life.
August 23, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Resources to help plan your trip
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Surprising Countries Where U.S. Citizens Need an Advance Visa
If you’re planning an international trip with a U.S. passport, here’s where you’ll need to be extra prepared with your paperwork.
October 12, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Natural Wonders
9 Waterfalls So Beautiful They’re Worth Traveling For
“Fall” in love with these nine superlative-packed falls, spanning the globe.
September 29, 2023 07:59 AM
 · 
Deb Hopewell
Food + Drink
The World’s Best Oktoberfest Celebrations, From Munich to Brazil
Munich is just the start for these beer-centric fall getaways.
September 07, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
International Beaches
The 20 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World
Whether you’re a wildlife-watcher, hiker, or a plain-old sun-worshipper, there’s a gorgeous beach waiting for you somewhere on the globe.
May 22, 2023 11:58 PM
 · 
Lottie Gross
Air Travel News
The New International Flight Routes We’re Most Excited About This Year
They include new nonstop flights from the U.S. to Auckland, Rio, Paris, London, and Rome.
March 28, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
Festivals + Events
Everything You Need to Know About Carnival in Rio
The Brazilian city’s long affair with the celebration comes from centuries of history and tradition.
February 17, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Air Travel News
Delta Is Adding These New South America Flights
Some of our favorite destinations are joining the Delta route network.
February 08, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Safari
Venturing into Brazil’s Pantanal Region on a Jaguar Safari
In the Brazilian wetlands, we track jaguars and hyacinth macaws on a wildlife conservation tour in the same time zone as New York City.
October 17, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
What to Do in Rio de Janeiro
Surrounded by sea, mountains, and rain forest, Rio is blessed with some of the most beautiful natural scenery in the world. Beyond the landscape, the city offers a host of museums, markets, and thriving neighborhoods, all just waiting to be explored.
July 25, 2022 11:21 AM
 · 
Arturo Lezcano
What to Eat in Rio de Janeiro
From juice stands and coffee bars to steak houses, beachside cafés, and Michelin-starred restaurants, Rio’s dining options are as varied as they are delicious. Be sure to try local specialty feijoada, best washed down with a caipirinha.
July 25, 2022 11:21 AM
 · 
Arturo Lezcano
Safari
The Best International Trips for Wildlife Lovers
A curated list of ethical (and magical) experiences viewing wild animals around the world.
May 23, 2022 02:41 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
UNESCO World Heritage
UNESCO Adds 33 New Sites to Its 2021 World Heritage List
The latest additions—from Europe’s great spa towns to a nearly 100-year-old railway in Iran—are definitely worthy of a detour or even planning your next trip around.
July 30, 2021 03:04 PM
 · 
Pat Tompkins
