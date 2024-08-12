Whether it’s a city break or an outdoors adventure you’re after, Brazil is an excellent destination for either. In Rio de Janeiro, taste Brazilian specialties like feijoada and caipirinhas, relax on Copacabana Beach, or dive into the vibrant Carnival festivities. Or, venture to São Paulo, a hub of culture and business, or Salvador, an excellent city to learn more about the country’s Afro-Brazilian heritage and music. Of course, Brazil is known for some iconic landmarks outside the cities too: Venture into the Amazon Rainforest to experience its unique wildlife and ecosystems, visit Iguaçu Falls, or hike through the stunning landscapes of Chapada Diamantina.