North Dakota has a rich Native American history, and its prairies are home to some 31,000 people from groups such as the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation. Learn about their culture at the MHA Interpretive Center on the Fort Berthold Reservation in central North Dakota. Get outdoors in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, famed for its wildlife—including bison, elk, and prairie dogs—stargazing, and Badlands rock formations.

More than 90 percent of the land in North Dakota is devoted to ranching and farming.

Photo by Katherine LaGrave

Overview

Planning Your Trip

Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to North Dakota.

Read Before You Go
Man holding a blue light above snow at night, streaks of pink and green light in the background.
Astrotourism
The Northern Lights Will Be Incredible in the U.S. This Year—These Are the Best Places to See Them
You don’t need to leave the U.S. to see the legendary light show.
August 13, 2024 12:02 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
geocenterna-hero.jpeg
Longreads
Journey to the Geographical Center of North America
March 25, 2024 09:20 AM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Cody's Warren Street at dusk, with several motorcycles; parked cars line sides of street
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
A stone staircase rising through the forest, surrounded by tree trunks and green plants, with a mountain lake in the distance
Hiking + Cycling
These 3 Long-Distance Scenic Trails Have Joined the National Park System
December 13, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Outdoor Adventure
The Best State Parks in the Midwest—and How to Visit
September 15, 2020 04:09 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Resources to help plan your trip
Natural Wonders
If your definition of a farm tour involves corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and hayrides full of screaming children, it’s time for a rewrite.
July 22, 2019 07:59 PM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States: The Midwest
May 21, 2015 06:47 PM
 · 
Sarah Purkrabek
