North Dakota has a rich Native American history, and its prairies are home to some 31,000 people from groups such as the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation. Learn about their culture at the MHA Interpretive Center on the Fort Berthold Reservation in central North Dakota. Get outdoors in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, famed for its wildlife—including bison, elk, and prairie dogs—stargazing, and Badlands rock formations.