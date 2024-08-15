HomeTravel GuidesMississippi

Mississippi

Visit the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center to get a better understanding of the music legend himself and the essential role that Delta blues and, by extension, Black people have played in contemporary music. One other unmissable element of the Mississippi Delta: Delta hot tamales. The state has several sites on the Civil Rights Trail, including the home of activist Medgar Evers and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, both in Jackson. To experience the geographical contrasts of Mississippi, head to the Gulf shore, where breezy towns like Bay St. Louis will slow you down Deep South–style.

derrick-payton-unsplash Missisippi swamp

Photo by Derrick Payton on Unsplash

