Nebraska offers many art, history, and offbeat museums in Omaha and Lincoln, including the impressive International Quilt Museum and Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. The state also has otherworldly rock formations, including the Toadstool Geologic Park and 300-foot Chimney Rock in the town of Bayard, near the state’s western edge. And to keep it all in Great Plains perspective, head to the state’s Sandhills, a prairie atop a sand dune. It is an International Dark Sky Park and, predictably, the dark expanse here is a stunner.

Toadstool Geological Park beige rock formations beneath a blue sky.

Toadstool Geological Park, a visual highlight of this Nebraska road trip, is full of otherworldly rock formations.

Photo courtesy of Nebraska Tourism

Shhh! These Are Some of the Quietest Places on Earth
Quiet Parks International has selected parks, trails, and wilderness where you can escape noise pollution and finally find that ultimate luxury: some good old-fashioned silence.
July 11, 2024 09:56 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
8 Surprising U.S. Cities and Towns That Go Big for St. Patrick’s Day
March 14, 2024 06:53 PM
 · 
Anna Mazurek
Cody's Warren Street at dusk, with several motorcycles; parked cars line sides of street
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Colorful houses on an beach.
The Underrated States of America
October 21, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
The Great Nebraska Migration of Sandhill Cranes and the Birders Who Love Them
May 17, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
Alexandra Marvar
The Best State Parks in the Midwest—and How to Visit
From Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin to Grand Portage State Park in Minnesota, hikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers will want to add these 12 best state parks in the Midwest to their list.
September 15, 2020 04:09 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
James Beard Foundation Announces 2019 America’s Classics Winners
These five regional establishments are all family-owned and reveal the local character of their destinations from California to Nebraska.
February 05, 2019 06:47 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Nebraska’s New Tourism Slogan Is Hilariously Honest
Yes, it’s really: “Honestly, It’s Not for Everyone.”
October 19, 2018 05:58 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
The 50 Best Things to Do This Summer in All 50 States: The Midwest
May 21, 2015 06:47 PM
 · 
Sarah Purkrabek
