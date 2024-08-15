Nebraska offers many art, history, and offbeat museums in Omaha and Lincoln, including the impressive International Quilt Museum and Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. The state also has otherworldly rock formations, including the Toadstool Geologic Park and 300-foot Chimney Rock in the town of Bayard, near the state’s western edge. And to keep it all in Great Plains perspective, head to the state’s Sandhills, a prairie atop a sand dune. It is an International Dark Sky Park and, predictably, the dark expanse here is a stunner.