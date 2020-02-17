Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign

Do the stars want you to take an epic hike in the Himalayas or stay closer to home this year?

Our astrologer Ryan Evans dishes on the very best times and places to adventure this year for your sun sign.

This year is a magnificent one to travel because Jupiter (the key planet regarding adventure and any experience that broadens our horizons) and Neptune (containing themes of romance, dreaminess, and imagination) will be dancing in harmony in the sky all year long. The two planets will create a stimulating and creative 60-degree angular relationship called a sextile on February 20, July 27, and October 1, due to Jupiter’s yearly retrograde motion. These dates are excellent times to combine travel with love, creativity, and reflection. Jupiter will also be in the house of responsible, committed Capricorn this year, so what we are all looking for is reality. This is a perfect year to make your travel dreams come true. Note: The following “best days to travel” for each sun sign are general suggestions based on travel-loving Jupiter’s movement through that sign’s solar chart, which is shared by everyone born during that season. But each person has a different, and much more specific birth chart, so the dates given are approximate. Always trust your own intuition before taking the advice of any divinator. Photo by tarihgezgini/Shutterstock If you’re an Aries, take a few extra days on your next business trip to London and explore the city’s many museums, including the Natural History Museum. Aries (March 21–April 19) Best time to travel: When you have a work trip Traveling for work this year is of paramount importance for any Aries. If you can combine travel with business or career advancement, it will serve you well. And while mixing business with pleasure can be considered a no-no, you may find it necessary this year. Get your adventuring in by adding an extra day or two on to your work trips; that way you can explore the destination as a weekend getaway, whether you’re headed to New York or London or anywhere else. Taurus (April 20–May 20) Best time to travel: Any Rarely can I say this, but for you Tauruses, any time is the best time to travel this year. When Jupiter goes retrograde, from May 14 to September 12, you’ll get the most out of your travels if you are enriching and expanding your mind. Get your yoga teacher certificate in India or Bali. Book a trip to that foreign country you’ve wanted to visit for the past 12 years. Now is the time! The best suggestion I can make is to do that which is out of your comfort zone. Gemini (May 21–June 20) Best time to travel: Whenever you need a break

Astrologically speaking, there’s a lot of deep, intense, and powerful happenings in your charts these days, so travel with the intention of healing, clearing, reclaiming, or otherwise empowering your soul. When you think of your travel this year, think about finding a place where you can travel within as well as without, such as a wellness retreat or a hot spring tour in the Southwest. Otherwise, lots of short trips anytime would serve you well—you’ll need the break! Photo by Guaxinim/Shutterstock Cancers might want to consider a romantic escape to Buenos Aires where they can take tango classes. Cancer (June 21–July 22) Best time to travel: After May 14 Sometimes you like to adventure alone, but this is a year when your travels will be easier and more fun with a buddy by your side. Hit every fine vineyard in the Napa Valley with your best friends from high school. Or, if you are married, rekindle the fire with your partner on a romantic getaway to Buenos Aires, for example. It takes two to tango, so take some lessons before traveling on or after May 14, when Jupiter goes retrograde. Leo (July 23–August 22) Best time to travel: April Leos tend to rejuvenate quickly, but this is a year to take extra special care of your body. Mindfulness retreats, long-distance bicycle trips, hikes through Glacier National Park—these are the things that are astrologically calling you. You might even consider making your vacation a staycation—Leos generally love to play out in the world, but your need to enjoy a calm pace this year could make staying close to home more appealing. Eat at your favorite restaurants and visit the local sites like a tourist. Whether you go near or far, travel anytime in April to maximize the health benefits of travel within and without. Virgo (August 23–September 22) Best time to travel: Around May 14, July 27, and September for maximum fun I love when I can say this to you because, as a helpful, healing, responsible Virgo, you may not really hear it from anyone else: Just go play. This is you year for fun, or rather recreation—because you need the kind of constructive fun that allows you to “re-create” yourself. Consider going on a writer’s retreat or taking a creative workshop: At Driftless Folk School in Viroqua, Wisconsin, for example, you can learn how to carve a spoon, and you may end up creating meaningful experiences too. Courtesy of Shutterstock The stars recommend that lucky Libras go cuddle baby goats this year. Libra (September 23–October 22) Best time to travel: May 21–June 20

Go on home—you have some business to take care of. While it may seem like I’m speaking of your place of birth, I’m also thinking of your heart. Home is where the heart is. The stars recommend you listen to what your heart needs this year. Travel to where you can breathe a sigh of relief. Rent a cabin on Airbnb deep in the Colorado Rockies during the season of Gemini (May 21–June 20). If you are interested in where your food comes from, seek out local agritourism experiences on nearby farms. Travel anywhere you can breath fresh air, eat good food, and be with those you love. Scorpio (October 23–November 21) Best time to travel: As often as you can You are the winner of this year’s “Multitudinous Short Trips” award! You’ll need to be ready to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances—and for good reason. You are learning and growing like a curious, giddy child in a candy store, so travel as often as you can, wherever you can, and soak up experiences. Follow your favorite band, especially if they’re playing outdoor shows. Or get an America the Beautiful pass and visit as many national parks as you can on as many four-day weekends as you can milk out of this year. Sagittarius (November 22–December 21) Best time to travel: Mid-July Jupiter is the archetype of travel and adventure, and since it is the planetary ruler of Sagittarius, you practically invented travel. This year, your mantra should be “steady as she goes!” Now is the time to fulfill a quest you already set for yourself. Think back a year ago. You made a choice. Now you must see it through. Skydive to prove you can do it or face your fear of sharks. Or, since July is your luckiest month, you may wish to hit Vegas or legendary Monte Carlo! Courtesy of Shutterstock This is the perfect year for Capricorns to tackle a solo hike along the Appalachian Trail. Capricorn (December 22–January 19) Best time to travel: Any time in August for a solo trip or October if you want to travel with others For you, Capricorn, luck is on your side when it comes to travel this year, so the sky’s the limit! Knowing your thoughtful deliberation and disdain for superfluities, I suggest you travel for personal empowerment this year. How about a solo journey along the Appalachian Trail or any other great trekking route? Or an epic, monthlong bike trip in Colorado? Wherever you go, I hope you find yourself. Aquarius (January 20–February 18) Best time to travel: As soon as you read this, in the middle of October, or next January No matter where you travel this year, astrologically speaking, you are being asked to go more deeply inside yourself. More than any sign, this is your year for reflective travel. Meditation retreats, mountain-top yurts, and deep woods sanctuaries are calling. Go to Tibet, Medjugorje, or Machu Picchu. If it is sacred to you, go there. It won’t exactly be travel for you; it will be a pilgrimage. Pisces (February 19–March 20) Best time to travel: September 17–October 12 This is your year to imagine how you’d like the next 12 years to unfold. Envision the best of all possible futures for yourself by traveling to explore all of your options now. Manifest your dreams! Have you always wanted to be a scuba diver? Head to the Great Barrier Reef and take a certification course, then start planning future dive trips to Indonesia or the Caribbean. That travel fantasy is calling you this year. Don’t just dream about it—make it happen.