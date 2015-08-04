5 Ways to Master the Staycation

I’m lucky enough to live in one of the world’s greatest cities. Yet most of the time, my daily grind keeps New York City’s most alluring attractions at arm’s length. Case in point: Until recently, after more than 12 years living here, I had never been on the Staten Island Ferry.

I’m not alone in this. Most of the New Yorkers I hang out with have never been to the Statue of Liberty. I know Parisians who haven’t been inside Notre-Dame Cathedral since they were schoolchildren, and more than one friend in SoCal has confessed that it’s been months since they’ve been to the beach.

Recently, I cleared my schedule to spend some quality time with my city. These are the five rules I lived by during my staycation this summer—I hope they inspire you to plan one, too.

1. Check out by checking in

When you stay at a hotel on your home turf, something magical happens. That stack of bills isn’t there to greet you when you walk through the door. The leaky faucet you’ve been meaning to fix seems worlds away. And no need to refill the ice tray—just call room service (and can I have an order of fries with that?). My room at the residential-style Langham Hotel on Fifth Avenue, with its views of the Empire State Building, gave me the mental space to sleep in late and pad around in a fluffy bathrobe in the middle of the day.

2. Power down