This 1,200-Mile Colorado Bike Trip Is a Cyclist’s Dream

For decades, Colorado’sc hallenging Rocky Mountain climbs, desert canyon trails, and rolling plains routes made it a cyclist’s playground. Even before a 2015 decision to invest heavily in bike infrastructure, residents and visitors alike enjoyed easy access to more than 5,000 miles of trails. Today, it’s known as one of the best places to bike in the country, with some of the highest rated bicycle communities (according to the League of American Bicyclists) in addition to all those great trails.

Any bike enthusiast would be thrilled to spend a whole month in the saddle here. Of course, for all but the most rabid, the logistics of planning and organizing such a big bike trip are a huge obstacle to jump, no matter how dreamy the idea is. That’s where bike tour operator Cycle of Life Adventures comes in.

The North Carolina–based company, which is known for its multi-week bike expeditions, has bundled three of its popular Colorado itineraries into one epic, 26-day trip that covers some of the most popular biking destinations in the Centennial State. Guests will ride 1,258 miles through western Colorado, exploring Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, the wine country of Palisade, Colorado National Monument, the Aspen High Country, and more.

The trip is broken into four roughly weeklong segments, and while bragging rights come with completing all four, you can also opt to join for just one or two individual weeks instead.