The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Returns to the Rails

Starting in August, the Belmond Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will return to the rails of continental Europe for 2020. The train runs a number of itineraries between Venice and London. Currently August 5 is the first available date to book; previously Belmond was hoping to restart service in July. Italy, where most of the train’s itineraries either depart from or arrive at, recently reopened to tourists from the EU and the United Kingdom; however, Americans won’t be able to ride until Italy changes its policy.

The luxury train, which usually starts its annual travel season in March, consists of restored historic cars from the early 20th century. Carriages sport art deco details, and white-gloved stewards attend to passengers, who are encouraged to don their fanciest attire for multi-course dinners and evenings spent with fellow guests in the bar car. In other words, the Belmond Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a time machine that whisks its patrons into a bygone era of travel.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, business will be almost as usual on the train, which already abides by strict health and cleaning standards. But guests who book a trip should be prepared for a few changes.