Introducing AFAR’s First Book Club

May 20, 2020
Join AFAR’s editors and fellow travelers for AFAReads, a new book club.
Reading takes you places. Transport yourself with the AFAReads book club.
In April, we launched our very first digital book club, AFAReads, as a new way to connect with AFAR editors, fellow travelers, and fellow book lovers. Here, we answer all your questions about what to expect if you join AFAReads—and how to get in touch if we’ve missed any.
AFAReads is a digital book club for the world’s best travelers. Members of AFAReads will have the opportunity to discuss monthly book selections online (and, eventually, in-person) with fellow travelers.
A good book can transport us to other times, help us see other places, and shed light on others’ perspectives. And for many of us, our first travels were through the pages of a book. So maybe the better question is, why not?
Every month, a different AFAR editor will select a book. It may be deeply rooted in place, or align with one of the themes of AFAR magazine, or may be something we’re thinking about in our digital coverage. Selections may be classic or contemporary, fiction or nonfiction, in translation or originally in English, from a diverse range of authors—each will help you get to know our editors a little better, too. Here’s what we’ve read so far.
Sign up here for a Zoom discussion on Thursday, June 25 about June’s selection, Books and Islands in Ojibwe Country by Louise Erdrich.
Article continues below advertisement
At the beginning of the month, our lead editor will send a note via our newsletter about the book and why they chose it. The AFAReads bookshelf will also be updated the last week of the month so you can get a head start.
We’ll make all announcements on our Goodreads page. You can adjust your notification settings for the group in your Goodreads account.
Sign up for a free Goodreads account—you can even log in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Amazon profile. Then make your way to our AFAReads community.
Email books@afar.com.
Check out AFAR’s book coverage!
>>Next: The Surprising Book Genre That Could Spark Your Next Trip
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy