12 Books to Read if You’re Longing for Italy

Italy and its wonders have been the stuff of legend since before the poet Virgil wrote the Aeneid more than 2,000 years ago. Although we don’t suspect you need much more inspiration to get you dreaming of everyone’s favorite boot-shaped country, here are 12 new books, just in case.

For the ardent academic

Hidden Histories: An Alternative Guide to Florence & Tuscany

By D. Medina Lasansky (DidaPress, January 2018)

This eclectic guide book is for travelers who maybe already know where they want to go in Florence and elsewhere in Tuscany, but want to learn some of the more obscure histories of local sites once they’re there. In these pages, Lasansky, a professor of architectural theory at Cornell, tackles unexpected topics such as sharecropping, the fate of Italian Jews during World War II, and the itineraries of historical figures like Nathaniel Hawthorne.

For the Tuscany devotee

Tuscany: Simple Meals & Fabulous Feasts From Italy

By Katie & Giancarlo Caldesi (Hardie Grant, March 2018)

Married couple Giancarlo (an Italian restaurateur) and Katie Caldesi (a British artist) bring Tuscan cooking to life in their latest book. Master the fundamentals, like how to make a great soffritto or tomato sauce, or get more complex by attempting your own filled ravioli. The colorful pages and tasty recipes, culled from the pair’s years of expertise honed in their own restaurants and cooking schools, are as enticing as a panna cotta on a summer day in Florence.

For the fiction reader

The Eight Mountains

By Paolo Cognetti (Atria Books, March 2018)

The winning 2017 novel of Italy’s esteemed Strega Prize for fiction gets an English translation. The first-person story revolves around Pietro, a boy from Milan, and the friendship he develops with Bruno, a boy whom he meets while trekking in the Dolomites with his family. But it’s also a coming-of-age narrative that grapples with Pietro’s relationship with his father and the mountains they both love.

For the historian at heart

Renaissance Woman: The Life of Vittoria Colonna

By Ramie Targoff (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, April 2018)

In this biography of Italian poet and noblewoman Vittoria Colonna, Dr. Ramie Targoff, professor of English at Brandeis University, peers into the life of one of the most remarkable women from the Renaissance. Targoff draws readers into the world of 16th-century Italy, exploring how Colonna became a sonneteer and befriended popes and artists alike (her most notable friendship was with Michelangelo himself).

For the independent gourmand

Eating My Way Through Italy: Heading Off the Main Roads to Discover the Hidden Treasures of the Italian Table

By Elizabeth Minchilli (St. Martin’s Griffin, May 2018)

A resident of Italy for 30 years, Elizabeth Minchilli has become an expert on the country’s cuisine. In Eating My Way Through Italy, she provides the tools for readers to get off the beaten path, as the book’s subtitle suggests. Divided geographically, written conversationally, and even including tips for where to stay, Minchilli’s book reminds readers how distinct—and delicious—Italy’s regional cuisines are.

For the lifestyle guru

Bella Figura: How to Live, Love, and Eat the Italian Way

By Kamin Mohammadi (Knopf, May 2018)

Ten years ago, Kamin Mohammadi was laid off her job as an editor in London. A friend offered her use of an apartment in Florence, and so she went to Tuscany. Bella Figura takes readers along for that first year of Italian living, a year during which Mohammadi learns the value in living life at a slower pace. The story is intimate, with stories about falling in love with the place but also dating and heartbreak. Chapters are divided by month and begin with a nice little inventory: In January, the scent of the city is woodsmoke; her new Italian word of the month she has learned is “salve.” At the end of each chapter, too, are recipes.

For the photography buff

Dream of Venice in Black and White

By JoAnn Locktov (Editor) with an introduction by Tiziano Scarpa (Bella Figura Publications, September 2018)

More than 50 photographers from around the world, including 23 Italians, contributed to this collection, the third in a series of books dedicated to the portrayal of contemporary Venice. Its black-and-white images capture daily Venetian life—moments that travelers might miss: a woman buying fish at the market, canal waters that reflect the city’s historic architecture, locals protesting the arrival of large cruise ships.

For foodie fans of Venice

Venice: Four Seasons of Home Cooking

By Russell Norman (Rizzoli, September 2018)