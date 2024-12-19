Here’s How to Arrive at Your Destination Looking Like You’ve Just Had a Facial Instead of a 10-Hour Flight

We, as travelers, often think about what to do if we fall ill abroad. We buy travel insurance, get vaccinations, and bring along appropriate bug sprays. When we’re en route to our next adventure, though, we tend to worry less about caring for our biggest organ: our skin. Flying can take a toll, leaving skin feeling parched, dull, and irritated.

For the low-down on how to protect that enormous, essential organ when you fly, we chatted with eight skincare experts. This is their advice keeping the exterior of our bodies healthy while in air transit.

Moisturize

Probably the biggest aggravator for our skin on an airplane is the dryness. “Flying is extremely dehydrating,” says licensed esthetician Lora Condon, who has her own line of natural skin care products. “There’s only about 20 percent relative humidity on a plane, whereas the optimal level is between 40 and 70 percent.” she says.

The humidity is sometimes even lower than what Condon posits: Studies have shown cabin humidity can be as low as 2 percent. That minimal percentage is caused by extremely dry air that circulates throughout the cabin at 30,000 feet. With such slight humidity, the natural moisture in your skin and body evaporates rapidly. For flyers, that might translate to itchy, tight skin; for those with conditions like rosacea, eczema, or psoriasis, a short flight could lead to a flare-up. Layering—and no, we’re not talking about a sweater combo—the experts say, is the solution.

Apply a hydrating serum on your skin before heading to the airport, followed by a moisturizing cream, suggests Dr. Tsippora Shainhouse, a Beverly Hills dermatologist and clinical instructor at the University of Southern California. Then, reapply your moisturizer during the flight.

“When possible, make sure you’re putting on the same type of anti-aging products you use at home,” suggests Dr. Jeanine Downie of Image Dermatology. “Travel throws your body off-kilter, so it helps to stick to your good skin care regimen.” If you don’t have such a routine, Dr. Downie suggests affordable moisturizers like Neutrogena and Aveeno; on the higher end, she prefers SkinMedica’s Ha5 and Dermal Repair Cream. Consider bringing a travel-size version of your favorite to reapply as needed—or decant some into a reusable toiletry bottle. For long-haul flights, you can apply a leave-on hydrating mask, like Summer Friday’s Jet Lag Mask, which will provide moisture throughout your flight without the need to rinse it off.

Condon notes mists and sprays are not worth the cost. “The air will suck the moisture right back out of you,” Condon says. “If you’re dry, oils tend to be better. But if you already get oily skin, tea tree oil is a good ingredient.”

And remember to show your lips some love. The skin around the mouth is more sensitive than the rest of your face and can easily become chapped and cracked from the dryness. “Apply a hydrating, greasy lip balm like Aquaphor Lip Repair before you board and then repeat multiple times during the flight,” Dr. Shainhouse suggests.

Other sensitive spots that passengers—especially folks over age 50—might not think about are the knees and ankles, reports Manhattan dermatologist Dr. Janet Prystowsky. Nivea and Eucerin are solid choices to use for moisturizing those areas before flying.

Low humidity isn’t the only menace to hydration, however. Air pressure plays a role, too, says Dr. Harold Lancer, who has treated such Hollywood A-listers as Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Kardashian. “That is why you should avoid alcohol, salty foods, and carbs on the plane,” he says. “If not, you have to triple your water intake to compensate.”

Protect yourself from the sun

Although an airplane’s wings aren’t made of wax, you still have a little in common with Icarus when you’re on that Boeing: You’re closer to the sun than normal when in flight.

“Wearing sunscreen during flights is very important due to increased exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation at high altitudes,” said Dr. Margaret Schwarz, a dermatologist at Noted Dermatology. “Airplane windows typically block UVB rays, which cause sunburn, but allow significant penetration of UVA rays.”

Dr. James Kilgour, a dermatologist at Stanford University and founder and CEO of skincare brand KilgourMD, added that “UV is the single most important driver of premature skin aging, and the UV levels at airplane cruising altitude are about twice as intense as at sea level. Even though the glass of the airplane windows do effectively filter UVB, they do not filter UVA as well, allowing about 50 percent of the UVA rays to penetrate. Not only is UVA aging—think wrinkles, age spots, dyspigmentation, and rough texture—but they also, over time, contribute to skin cancer risk.”

One study showed that UV exposure on airline pilots during a one-hour flight was equivalent to lying in a tanning bed for 20 minutes, while another showed aircrew are 87 percent more likely to suffer from melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Dr. Schwarz noted that while lowering the window shade can reduce direct sunlight exposure, it doesn’t eliminate all UVA risk. At high altitudes, rays reflect off surfaces like clouds or the airplane wing. Therefore, applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher is a simple way to protect your skin. (Afar recommends brands like Supergoop, Juice Beauty, and Ilia.)

If you’re traveling overseas, Dr. Kilgour recommends stocking up on sunscreen while you’re away. “The filters available in sunscreen products in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Asia are more modern and provide better protection against UVA than the filters available in the U.S., due to outdated FDA regulations,” says Dr. Kilgour. “I always recommend to patients that they purchase their sunscreens once they get to their destination, if they are going overseas.”

If you can’t wait, Australia-based SunButter Skincare makes reef-safe sunscreen that is entirely plastic-free and ships worldwide.

“You may experience greater UV exposure than you would if you were reading a book by a sunny bay window at home or even running errands outside on a fall day,” says Dr. Shainhouse. She cited the extra UV exposure that airplane pilots face. “If you are lucky enough to get a window seat, remember to wear sunscreen or a moisturizer with SPF like Neutrogena Health Defense Sensitive Skin Moisturizer SPF 50 with PureScreen.”

Protect yourself from germs

Throughout the flight, your hands are likely to come into contact with various surfaces, which can transfer bacteria and oils to your skin. “Bacteria can proliferate in many different areas of the plane you come in contact with, from the seat belts to the tray tables to the lavatory,” says Dr. David Lortscher, founder of Curology. “Touching your face while on the plane may transfer bacteria and make acne worse.” Remember to wash your hands with soap and water, or carry hand sanitizer with you.

Keep your hands clean and avoid touching your face as much as possible during air travel. Disinfecting surfaces such as seats and tray tables, using hand sanitizer, wearing a face mask, and stocking up on vitamin C will help, too.

Drink plenty of water

It’s important to load up on the H2O before, during, and after your flight to keep your skin hydrated. Experts recommend at least eight ounces of water for every hour in the air. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as these can dehydrate your body and skin. It’s also a good idea to bring a reusable water bottle to avoid relying on flight attendants.

Air pressure is also affects hydration, as Dr. Lancer noted. Either skip alcohol, salty foods, and carbs on the plane or triple your water consumption to compensate.

Rest up

They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. Although maintaining your rest schedule can often be nearly impossible on flights, it’s worth a shot. “Lack of sleep can lead to blood-vessel dilation,” says Dr. Lortscher, “which may make dark circles and under-eye bags worse.” If you’re on a long-haul, try a sleep mask like the Body Shop’s Drops of Youth Bouncy Sleeping Mask for when those cabin lights dim.

Rejuvenate

Help your skin bounce back once you’re off the plane with a sheet mask or a round of exfoliation followed by moisturizer. Or, for the ultimate postflight treat, book a facial and body wrap at your hotel.

While these tips are helpful guidelines, everyone’s skin is different. No single routine will work for all skin types, so it’s important to develop a healthy regimen in your day-to-day life before you even step on a plane. Your future self will thank you.

This article was originally published on January 8, 2018, and was updated with new information on December 17, 2024.