Iceland Invites the World to Scream It Out

On July 16, Inspired by Iceland, the country’s official tourism site, launched its latest campaign to encourage travel to the island. But it’s not your average “come-see-the-sights” promotion. In the spirit of 2020, the campaign—aptly titled “Looks Like You Need to Let It Out”—invites people around the world to do exactly that. With scream therapy. That will be recorded and played in Iceland’s sweeping wilderness.

Until July 29, anyone can visit the website to record their own screams, yells, vocalizations, and exhortations, with one of seven landscapes in Iceland as a backdrop. (Imagine your screams resounding across the red sands of Rauðisandur in the Westfjords, the basalt rocks near the lighthouse at Kálfshamarsvík, or the falling waters of Skógafoss). The recordings will be played via speakers in the real-life locations themselves, bringing your voice—along with many others’—into the Land of Fire and Ice.

“Across the world, people have been through a lot in the last few months,” said Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland, in a press release. “We empathize and want to do what we can to help people relieve their frustrations.”