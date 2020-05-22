13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Your travel plans might look a little different than you expected, but these new books will transport you to Ireland, Brazil, and Italy at the very least.

share this article

Summer usually means two things: travel and long stretches of work-free time, perfect for catching up on that neglected book list. This year, your summer agenda might look a little different, but one thing is the same: the hunt for literary satisfaction. Here, our guide for the latest books to read this summer, whether you want a frothy love story to soak up on the beach or a Gothic tale set in Mexico. Courtesy of Amazon “Godshot” by Chelsea Bieker Godshot by Chelsea Bieker Drought has struck California’s Central Valley, where 14-year-old Lacey May lives with her alcoholic mother. Their cult leader Pastor Vern has promised rain will return to their community if members complete mysterious “assignments”—which turn out to be pretty brutal, as Lacey May discovers. When her mother is exiled from the cult and abandons her, Lacey May embarks on a harrowing quest to find her. Buy Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub 2. All Adults Here by Emma Straub One day, Astrid Strick witnesses a car accident that takes the life of an acquaintance. It reminds her that life is short, and she gets to work on coming clean about her secrets and mending relationships with her family—not a simple task, especially when they all have secrets of their own. A fun fact: Straub, also author of the New York Times bestseller The Vacationers, co-owns Books Are Magic in Brooklyn, one of our favorite indie bookstores in New York City.) Buy Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com Courtesy of Knopf “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel 3. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel A disturbing graffiti message is left on the window of a swanky but remote hotel on Vancouver Island, where Vincent works as a bartender. That same night, she meets the hotel’s owner and they begin a life together—but it turns out he also happens to be running an international Ponzi scheme. When the economy and scheme collapse (not unlike the 2008 financial crisis), taking with it the fortunes of countless people, Vincent takes off. Years later, she disappears from a container ship, and a victim of the Ponzi scheme is appointed to investigate. In Mandel’s ethereal and elegant prose (which readers of Station Eleven will recognize), she interweaves characters’ lives in this long-awaited new tale of greed, ambition, ghosts, and guilt. Buy Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins 4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

Article continues below advertisement

Bestselling author Suzanne Collins returns to Panem with this Hunger Games prequel, which follows a young Coriolanus Snow through his time as a mentor in the 10th annual Hunger Games. Snow’s once-lauded family is struggling in the post-rebellion world, and as he prepares his District 12 tribute for the deadly competition, he begins to see the competitor in a new light. What is he willing to risk for his own ambition? Buy Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon “The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner 5. The Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner Though she grew up in the Hampshire village of Steventon, in southern England, Jane Austen spent her final years in nearby Chawton. It is there, in the years after World War II, that a group of Austen aficionados and distant family join forces to preserve the great author’s legacy in The Jane Austen Society, a charming historical fiction debut. Preorder Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com (May 26) Courtesy of William Morrow “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley 6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley Family and friends convene on a remote (fictional) island off the west coast of Ireland for a glamorous wedding between a rising TV star and an accomplished magazine publisher. It should be a happy occasion, but petty rivalries, secrets, and a murder mar the weekend. Destination weddings can be a pain, but who would want someone dead? Told by multiple characters over a 48-hour timespan, this juicy murder mystery is a perfect Agatha Christie–esque summer read. Preorder Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com (June 2) Courtesy of Amazon “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar 7. A Burning by Megha Majumdar When Jivan, a Muslim Indian girl, makes a careless Facebook comment in the wake of a terrorist attack, she becomes an unfortunate scapegoat for the crime. Majumdar’s thrilling debut novel is told from Jivan’s perspective and two others’—ambitious gym teacher PT Sir and aspiring actress and outcast Lovely. How will their fates intertwine? Preorder Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com (June 2) Courtesy of Amazon “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett 8. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Identical twins Desiree and Stella are inseparable, so at 16, when they decide to run away from their home in Louisiana during the Jim Crow era, they do that together, too. But when one twin decides to live her life passing as a white woman, their adulthoods veer away from each other. In this compelling sophomore novel, their lives become separated not only by geography but also by racial identity. In the skilled hands of Bennett, it’s an exploration of sisterhood that spans 40 years and two generations. Preorder Now: Bookshop.org, Amazon.com (June 2) Courtesy of Del Ray Books “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia 9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Article continues below advertisement