Iceland Is Now Welcoming More International Travelers

The island nation opens its borders to more visitors from outside the EU/Schengen area—but not U.S. travelers.

Travelers landing at Keflavik Airport (KEF) will be able to get tested for COVID-19 in the terminal. Those entering the country via other international airports or ports will be tested at health centers near those locations. Starting July 1, passengers will need to pay 11,000 ISK (about US$80) per test; if they pay at least one day prior to arrival online, the cost is 9,000 ISK (about US$65). They’d be released to their lodging until they receive their results, usually on the same day (for those landing after 5 p.m., test results should come in the following day). According to someone speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, travelers would not need to self-quarantine until their results arrive, but should wash their hands regularly and follow social-distancing measures. Children born in 2005 and later will be exempt from testing. Test results from other countries are not currently accepted. 2. Go into a two-week quarantine Visitors who opt out of testing must quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the illness before continuing on their trip in Iceland. All travelers are encouraged to download the government’s official automated contact-tracing app, Rakning C-19, which 38 percent of the population had downloaded by mid-May. The app would allow travelers to be contacted in the event of a positive result or to help facilitate further contact tracing efforts if visitors come down with symptoms themselves. Rakning C-19 will also include information about current public health measures.

For tour operators like Hidden Iceland, it’s welcome news. The boutique travel company reopened for small group and private tours on June 15. Reducing seating capacity in its tour vehicles to allow more space between guests, discouraging handshakes, and disinfecting the vehicle during stops are among the many extra measures the company is taking to prevent infection. Ultimately, cofounder Ryan Connolly thinks it will be a pretty good time to visit. “If you can come to Iceland safely in 2020, the expectation is that there’ll be a maximum of 25 percent of last year’s numbers,” Connolly wrote via email. “That means bathing in hot pools alone. That means walking the black sand shores with only the puffins to interrupt your view. That means the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon will be filled with icebergs, and not people. We’re genuinely excited to experience Iceland with our guests without any worry of hiding from the crowds.” Iceland’s tactics are similar to those in the United Kingdom, where a number of travelers from abroad currently face a two-week quarantine. Similar airport testing is also underway in Austria. Contact-tracing apps are also in use in at least 25 different countries, including Israel, Australia, and Singapore; however, their efficacy varies, and concerns about privacy abound. (An inspector at the Icelandic Police Service working on contact tracing told MIT Technology Review that the app alone isn’t very effective in limiting contagion, but in tandem with manual contact tracing it can be.) Iceland’s current policy restricts all foreign nationals from entering the country unless their travel is deemed essential; they are EU, EFTA, or U.K. nationals; or are from the list of approved countries.

