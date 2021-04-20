Where are you going?
MoonAcre Spa & Bath

1880 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
+1 707-942-0992
MoonAcre Spa & Bath at the Calistoga Motor Lodge

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm

MoonAcre Spa & Bath at the Calistoga Motor Lodge

Attached to the hip, retro Calistoga Motor Lodge, MoonAcre Spa & Bath welcomes hotel guests and non-guests over 16 years of age to experience its fun and funky spa. If you’re looking for a soak in one of the area’s natural geothermal hot springs, there are three pools to choose from at MoonAcre, as well as facials, scrubs, and massages galore. The Perfectly Muddled treatment takes the town’s famous mud baths—which typically call for spa-goers to submerge themselves in warm, sticky mud—and instead allow guests to apply the exfoliating mud themselves or have the spa attendant do so, making the mud “bath” a more personalized and, honestly, slightly more comfortable experience. For ultra relaxation, try a CBD massage featuring cannabidiol, an extract derived from cannabis. Stop by for Happy Spa Hour between 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays, or, for frequent visitors, check out the newly launched Spa Club Memberships. MoonAcre is great for groups, too, with plenty of room to enjoy a friends’ getaway weekend. Treatments start at $70.
By Sara Button , AFAR Staff

