Eric Rosen

Eric Rosen is an award-winning travel journalist, editor, and expert on loyalty programs and credit card travel rewards. With more than 15 years of industry experience, he currently serves as the Director of Travel Content at The Points Guy, where he oversees editorial strategy around earning and redeeming points and miles.

Eric’s bylines span a wide range of leading publications, including AFAR, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, Bloomberg, and National Geographic Traveler. Known for making complex points and rewards systems accessible to everyday travelers, he helps readers unlock meaningful and affordable ways to explore the world.

In addition to his editorial work, Eric co-hosts the Conscious Traveler podcast, which explores themes of conservation, culture, and community through the lens of travel. Based in Los Angeles, he combines deep subject-matter expertise with a storyteller’s instinct to deliver clear, trustworthy, and inspiring content.

