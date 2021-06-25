Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is the Only Travel Credit Card You Need

With great travel protections and points that transfer to over a dozen airline and hotel partners, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the best travel credit card around.

If you were to get just a single travel credit card right now, though, it should be the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. It is offering an all-time high bonus of 100,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Not only that, but the Ultimate Rewards points it earns are more versatile than almost any other rewards currency out there, including most airline miles and hotel points. Throw in its excellent travel and purchase protections, and a few other value-added perks, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred will be the only travel credit card you need as you get out into the world again. The value of Ultimate Rewards points The term "travel rewards" usually means airline miles or hotel points. However, the Ultimate Rewards points you can earn with the Chase Sapphire Preferred are another type of travel rewards currency, and they can be much more useful. That's because instead of only being able to redeem them for award tickets on a single airline or free nights with just one hotel chain, you can use Ultimate Rewards points in a variety of interesting ways, both travel-related and otherwise. First and foremost is simply to cash them in for travel bookings—including flights, hotels, cruises, and vacation rentals—directly through the Chase travel portal. Rather than having to search for and find limited award availability, as you would with individual airline or hotel programs, using Chase points this way is just like paying for a trip. Only you're using points instead of cash. You get 1.25 cents per point in value, so the card's current sign-up bonus of 100,000 points is worth an impressive $1,250. Thanks to Chase's "Pay Yourself Back" feature, Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can redeem their points now through September 30, 2021, at the same 1.25-cent rate for purchases at grocery stores and home improvement stores, on dining including takeout and delivery, to fund a vaccine ride with Lyft, and for donations to various charities (through December 31, 2021, for this last option). Otherwise, you can always redeem Ultimate Rewards points for statement credits against other purchases at one cent apiece, sort of like cash back. Airline miles and hotel points, on the other hand, tend to yield much lower values when redeemed for things other than travel. More partners, more options What makes Ultimate Rewards points even more special is that you can also convert them into various airline frequent flier miles or hotel points on a 1:1 basis, and usually instantaneously (though transfers might take up to a few business days). The current partners include: Airline partners Aer Lingus AerClub

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Hotel partners World of Hyatt

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy

The beauty of transferable points is that they expand your redemption options dramatically. You can use a specific airline’s miles for tickets on its own flights as well as those of partners. But because you can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to 10 airlines, you can take advantage of all their partners as well. Having multiple hotel options also means more places to redeem points and save money on nightly rates, too. We won’t get into details here, but there are practically unlimited possibilities for using 100,000 Chase points, depending on where you want to go and how you want to get there. And while it might take a little more work to leverage British Airways Executive Club Avios for American Airlines and Alaska Airlines flights, or Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points for Delta awards, that shouldn’t put you off. Plus, with three major U.S. airline partners—JetBlue, Southwest, and United—you should be able to find plenty of ways to redeem points easily for domestic travel and beyond. Another advantage to transferable points? Rather than having to spend years being loyal to an individual airline or hotel group, which could change its rewards chart at any time and raise its points prices, you can accrue transferable points and then send them to the specific partner program with the best options for you when it comes time to redeem. Basically, transferable points free you from the loyalty hamster wheel, and insulate you against any unexpected changes a single airline or hotel company might make to its rewards program. Lucrative earning rates Many airline credit cards earn multiple miles per dollar on purchases specifically from the affiliated carrier, but just one mile per dollar on most other purchases. Likewise, hotel credit cards tend to earn a lot of points on stays, but fewer points on other purchases, although some also offer bonus earning in other categories such as gas stations or grocery stores. Part of what makes the Chase Sapphire Preferred unique, though, is that it earns two points per dollar on dining—including restaurants, takeout, and delivery services—as well as on a broad range of travel expenses that include flights and hotels, but also things like trains and even parking meters and tolls. So you don’t have to use it with a specific airline or hotel to ensure you’re earning bonus points. The number of merchants classified within its bonus categories is truly staggering, so you can really ramp up your earning with little effort. Unparalleled travel protections Although they don’t get much attention, some of the most valuable benefits any credit card can offer are travel insurance and purchase protection. While many other credit cards have cut back on these benefits recently, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is such an ideal travel credit card precisely because it continues to offer one of the most comprehensive compendiums of travel protections of any rewards credit card. Among the ones that set it apart from the pack are trip interruption and cancellation insurance of up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip and primary auto rental insurance for theft or damage to a rental vehicle, so you can steer clear of a rental agency’s expensive policies. With trip delay insurance, if your common carrier (e.g., an airline) is late by more than six hours, you can claim up to $500 for expenses like meals and lodging. Lost luggage is covered up to $3,000 per person, and if your bags are delayed six hours or more, you might be eligible for up to $100 per day for as many as five days to cover things like replacement clothes and toiletries. Finally, the card’s purchase protection lasts up to 120 days after purchase and will cover up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account if your item is damaged or stolen. That won’t cover major buys, but it will still be sufficient for most travelers’ needs. Savings and statement credits The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great choice for international travel, too, since it waives foreign transaction fees that usually amount to 2 or 3 percent of each transaction.

