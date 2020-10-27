How to Book a Hawaiian Vacation Using Hotel and Credit Card Points

Hotel points and credit card rewards can save you tons of money on a trip to Hawaii.

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Right now, you can earn 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after using your new card to make $4,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. The Aspire comes with automatic top-tier Hilton Honors Diamond elite status with advantages like the highest priority for upgrades, complimentary breakfast during stays at most full-service properties, and earning double the points on stays as a regular member. Here’s why else you should consider the card. Earn 14 points per dollar at participating Hilton hotels and resorts

Earn seven points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or via Amex Travel, on car rentals booked from select rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants

Earn three points per dollar on everything else

Each year upon renewal, get a free weekend night certificate redeemable at almost any Hilton property around the world, which can be worth several hundred dollars depending on where you spend it

Cardholders receive up to $250 in statement credits each year toward purchases at Hilton Resorts (like those in Hawaii) such as restaurant and spa tabs

Get up to another $250 in statement credits toward qualifying airline incidental fees, such as lounge passes or checked bags

The annual fee is $450 The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: If that’s too steep, this card has an annual fee of just $95, but still packs in the perks. You can earn 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $2,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months of card membership. Rack up 12 points per dollar on eligible Hilton charges

Earn six points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations

Get three per dollar on everything else

Cardholders enjoy complimentary Gold elite status with perks like space-available upgrades, late check-out priority, and even complimentary continental breakfast at most of Hilton’s higher-end properties

They also get 10 Priority Pass lounge passes each year to make passing time at the airport more pleasant Photo by MH Anderson Photography / Shutterstock Trade your points for stays on Maui and other Hawaiian islands. Hyatt Hyatt has a handful of great properties across the islands with plenty of award availability from November onwards. If you’re craving the cosmopolitan vibe of Honolulu, the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa has rooms for just 20,000 points per night or $248 this winter and spring. For something a bit calmer, you could opt for the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa along the so-called Garden Island’s sunny southern coast. Room rates this winter and spring start at around $460 on average, but you can also book them for just 25,000 points apiece. Finally, the chic Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort proffers award rates that start at 30,000 points per night, while standard paid rates are a jaw-dropping $739 and up this January to August. If that sounds like a lot of money, or points, the minimalist rooms and multi-level pools overlooking the dramatic coast might make a redemption or paid stay worth it. Stocking up on World of Hyatt points Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 rate, so you can always top up your hotel loyalty account if you have points from the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Otherwise, you could consider carrying Hyatt’s main cobranded credit card. The World of Hyatt Credit Card: New applicants can currently earn up to 50,000 bonus points: 25,000 after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening and 25,000 more bonus points after you spend $6,000 total within six months. Here’s more information on the card: Earn four points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels (on top of the five base points World of Hyatt members already earn)

Earn two points per dollar spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from airlines, on local transit and commuting, and on fitness and gym memberships

Earn one point per dollar on everything else

Receive one free night certificate redeemable at Category 1–4 Hyatt hotels and resorts (so it’s worth up to 15,000 points per night) after every cardholder anniversary

Get automatic Hyatt Discoverist elite status, with benefits like premium internet during stays, upgrades and late checkout depending on availability, and bonus points-earning opportunities

The annual fee is $95 Marriott As you might expect, the largest hotel chain in the world fields numerous properties throughout Hawaii, but concentrate on the one or two that most intrigue you. Book a few nights at the famed Pink Palace of the Pacific, Waikiki’s historic Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort Waikiki. Room rates there average around $350 per night, or between 50,000–70,000 points. The lush gardens and festive luau are added bonuses. Over on the Big Island is an icon of another era, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection, the most expensive hotel ever built when it opened in 1965. Perched above a crescent-shaped cove along the Kona coast, rooms here also cost 50,000–70,000 points per night thanks to Marriott’s variable pricing, though there is plenty of availability from January to September 2021 at the lower end of that range. Paid rates are running around $650–$700 per night. On Kauai, the Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas is near some of that island’s best golf courses and the spectacular scenery of Hanalei Bay. Rates there from January onward are running upwards of $350 per night for the next several months, but you can also snag nights for 50,000–70,000 points each. Stocking up on Marriott Bonvoy points