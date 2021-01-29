How Your Credit Card Can Make It Easier to Earn Airline Elite Status in 2021

If you’re not flying as much as you used to (and who is?), you might still be able to earn airline elite status by spending more on your credit card.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

Now that airlines are looking at a longer stall in traffic, some have announced lower elite qualification thresholds in 2021 for those who want to earn status for 2022. For example, American Airlines AAdvantage members can usually reach the first rung, Gold, by flying 25,000 miles or 30 flight segments and spending $3,000 on airfare in a calendar year. For 2021, though, they only need to fly 20,000 miles or 20 segments and spend $2,000. For top-tier Executive Platinum status, you’ve got to hit 80,000 miles or 95 segments and $12,000 versus the normal requirements of 100,000 miles or 120 segments and $15,000 in spending. JetBlue has cut its flight and spending stipulations for Mosaic status by 50 percent in 2021, so if you fly the airline even occasionally, you might have a decent shot at becoming an elite right now. To hit Mosaic normally, you must either earn 15,000 flight points (equivalent to spending $5,000 with the airline), or fly 30 segments and earn 12,000 flight points ($4,000 spending) in a calendar year. For now, though, you need to earn just 7,500 flight points ($2,500 spending) or 6,000 flight points ($2,000 spent) and 15 segments. Hawaiian Airlines halved its qualifying thresholds for Pualani Gold and Pualani Platinum this year. Now might be the time to plan a Hawaiian vacation. The islands are open to visitors thanks to pretravel testing and modified quarantine protocols, and you could theoretically hit Pualani Gold status with as few as two round trips between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii depending on where you are flying. That’s because you need to earn just 10,000 qualifying miles. For the few who are flying in 2021, it will be much, much easier to earn elite status by actually flying thanks to achievement thresholds that have been reduced by a third to a half by some airlines. If you do have any trips coming up, make sure you are on top of program changes your airline may have recently instituted in order to ensure your flight activity gets you closer to those qualifying marks. Bonuses and boosts Many airlines are also either automatically rewarding their members with miles or running promotional bonuses where travelers can earn extra credits for trips. Southwest is among the most generous in this respect. It is crediting all Rapid Rewards members with 15,000 Tier Qualifying Points (TQPs) and 10 qualifying one-way flight segments in 2021; that’s nearly half of what’s needed to earn A-List status with the airline. Members will also receive 25,000 points and 25 one-way flight segment credits toward qualifying for the airline’s ultra-valuable Companion Pass. Alaska Airlines is rewarding its Mileage Plan members with a 50 percent elite-qualifying mileage boost on its own flights taken between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Since the airline also lowered its qualification thresholds for this year, you could leverage this bonus to hit the basic MVP tier by flying just 13,334 miles (and flying at least two segments on Alaska Airlines itself). United lowered its qualification thresholds by about a quarter across the board for this year. Perhaps more interestingly, though, the airline recently announced that regular (i.e., nonelite) MileagePlus members would earn a 50 percent bonus of Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs), and Premier elite members would earn double PQPs, on their first three trips with United from January through March 2021. The airline is also automatically crediting Premier members with 25 percent of the PQPs they need to retain their current spot toward requalifying this year. That ranges from 875 PQPs for Premier Silvers up to 3,750 for Premier 1Ks. Delta Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) you earn above the highest elite tier for which you qualify usually roll over from the current year toward your qualification in the next. So let’s say you earned 30,000 MQMs in 2018 and qualified for Silver Medallion status at 25,000 MQMs. You’d have started 2019 with 5,000 MQMs already banked in your account. For now the airline is rolling over any 2020 MQMs in your account (including rollover ones from 2019) toward your status qualification in 2021. So depending on how much you flew in 2019 and 2020, you could be starting 2021 with a healthy hoard of MQMs to set you on the path toward Medallion again. If you haven’t checked your frequent flier account lately, log in soon to see if you might already have some elite-qualifying activity to your name, and to get a better snapshot of what else you might need to do to hang onto your status or hit a higher rank for next year. Where credit card spending comes in