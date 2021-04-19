These Credit Cards Currently Offer 100,000 Points or More

Aside from tons of points, some of these credit cards come with free nights you can redeem at some of the world's nicest hotels.

Whether you want airline miles or hotel points, the deals right now are off the charts.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This compensation may impact the presentation of offers or affiliate links on this site. AFAR does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Not so long ago, 100,000-point credit card offers were a novelty that might come around only every few years. But these days some of the best travel credit cards are regularly posting bonuses that high. While such deals might not be for everyone, if you are thinking of getting into the points game, or want to stock up on rewards for your next trip, you should seriously consider your next moves now. That’s because these promotions are bound not to last forever, and they might not come around again. While the value of travel rewards varies widely from program to program, if a credit card is offering more than 100,000 points or miles as part of its introductory offer, you should at least give it a second look. Here are seven of the best travel credit cards currently offering welcome bonuses of 100,000 points or more and why you might want to apply for each. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Business credit cards might not have been on your radar, but it would be a mistake to miss out on this one. Current welcome offer Earn 100,000 Amex Membership Rewards points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your card in the first three months. That’s 25,000 more points than the personal Platinum Card® from American Express is currently offering (though you only have to spend $5,000 in the first six months for that card). Annual fee $595 Earning This card accrues: Five points per dollar on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel

1.5 points per dollar on purchases of $5,000 or more, up to 1 million extra points per calendar year

One point per dollar on everything else Why apply now? The Business Platinum Amex usually only offers around 60,000–75,000 bonus points, so this is a substantial premium. It comes with a similar array of perks as the personal version, including access to Amex Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs and Priority Pass lounges at airports around the world, and the ability to register for both Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status so you can enjoy perks like room upgrades on stays. If you regularly make expensive purchases for work, this card’s $5,000-plus purchase bonus can send your earning into the stratosphere. Another point of difference from the personal Platinum Amex? If you carry this card, you get a 35 percent rebate on Pay With Points redemptions through Amex for business- and first-class flights or any class of service on a specific U.S. airline that you designate each year (the same one for which you receive up to $200 in incidental fee statement credits for things like checked bags). That bumps your per-point value on flight redemptions up from one cent to 1.54 cents, which can save you tens of thousands of points even on a single flight. >> Read More: How to Earn and Redeem American Express Membership Rewards Points for Travel United Quest℠ Card This all-new credit card from Chase and United launched with an attention-grabbing bonus. Current welcome offer Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles: 80,000 after spending $5,000 in the first three months and an additional 20,000 miles after spending a total of $10,000 in the first six months. Annual fee $250 Earning The card’s earning rates are as follows: Three miles per dollar spent on United purchases

Two miles per dollar spent on all other travel, including tickets purchased on other airlines, hotels, car rentals, and more

Two miles per dollar on dining

Two miles per dollar on select streaming services like Netflix and Hulu

One mile per dollar on all other purchases Why apply now?

