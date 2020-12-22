These Travel Charities Are the Perfect Holiday Gift

Tourism-based philanthropies can ensure that places you love will continue to thrive until you’re able to visit them.

During 2020, with its COVID-19-prompted lockdowns, continuing border closures, and other pandemic-related restrictions, even the most avid travelers have had their wings clipped. Due to current case surges, both in the United States and abroad, many folks have had to cancel holiday trips, or at least put them on hold. While on the road reporting for Conscious Traveler, a podcast that explores the world through stories of community, conservation, and culture, I’ve come across myriad hotels and hospitality brands that support philanthropic foundations. Their work ranges from wildlife conservation and environmental restoration to providing schooling, medical care, and clean drinking water to local communities. Unfortunately, with fewer travelers physically on-hand to donate time or money to them, support of these organizations has become more urgent during the pandemic. If you or your favorite road warriors aren’t leaving home over the holidays this year, contributing to one of these commendable causes might just be the best way of putting your travel dollars to good use. You can continue supporting a place that you or your loved ones already know and cherish or connect with new destinations you hope to visit once you get back out in the world again. Here are several to consider this holiday season. The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Kenya The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy started back in 1983 as the Ngare Sergoi Rhino Sanctuary, a small-scale, last-ditch effort to save the black rhinos, which were on the brink of extinction. From its initial 5,000 acres, the conservancy has grown to over 65,000, and has one of the highest densities of wildlife in all of Kenya spread out across its forests, grasslands, and marshes. In addition to black and white rhinos, visitors come to see rare, finely striped Grévy’s zebras, reticulated giraffes with their geometric patches, and a preponderance of predators. One of the reasons the conservancy has been so successful is that it has multiple projects focused on the communities that surround it, including providing microloans to thousands of local women so they can provide for their families and building reservoirs and storage tanks that supply villages with clean water for drinking and agriculture. Although there are several lodges in the area, the conservancy owns the tented Lewa Safari Camp and the colonial-chic Kifaru House, which are run by sophisticated safari outfit Elewana Collection. Donations typically account for 70 percent of the conservancy’s operating budget, and profits from the two lodges make up the remaining 30 percent of it. Not this year, though. If you’re a wildlife lover, or hope to spot elephants and even solitary servals on a future trip there, consider making a contribution. Song Saa Foundation, Cambodia

